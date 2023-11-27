Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Free

Goulburn and Bowral brace for rainfall

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
November 28 2023 - 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavy rain expected to fall over the region in the coming days. Image by The Bureau of Meteorology.
Heavy rain expected to fall over the region in the coming days. Image by The Bureau of Meteorology.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms for the Goulburn region in coming days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.