The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms for the Goulburn region in coming days.
The region including the Southern Tablelands and Highlands will likely see up to 80 mm of rainfall from the afternoon and early evening of Tuesday, November 28.
ALSO READ:
Wind gusts around Goulburn will reach 25km/h in the middle of the day.
The Bureau predicts between 25mm and 60mm of rain will fall on Wednesday, November 28 in the Southern Highlands.
SES Deputy Controller Steve Watson said they were "fully prepared" for any calls they may receive over the course of the wild weather.
"We are ready to go, heaps of people on standby and plenty of sandbags ready to go if needed," Mr Watson said.
There are currently no severe weather warnings in place.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.