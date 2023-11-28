Goulburn Post
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Australian Agricultural Centre help Crookwell Highschool looking for a career in agriculture

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 29 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 10:11am
Students from Crookwell High expanded their minds at a recent expedition. Image supplied.
Nearly 80 per cent of students surveyed at the Crookwell High School Careers Expo by the Australian Agricultural Centre responded that they would like a career in agriculture.

