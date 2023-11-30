Goulburn Post
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Goulburn Workers Club proposes expansion into old Auburn Street building

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
November 30 2023 - 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Goulburn Workers Club is embarking on its largest expansion in 11 years with the proposed addition of a a new restaurant/cafe and upgraded kitchen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.