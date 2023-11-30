It was designed by prolific Goulburn architect, EC Manfred in 1886 for Collector grazier, Thomas Waddell, according to Goulburn Heritage Group (GHG) member, Linda Cooper. Waddell was also a NSW MP from 1887 to 1917, a former NSW treasurer and the state's premier for two months in 1904. In addition, he served in the NSW Upper House from 1917 to 1934.

