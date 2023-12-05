The challenge is out for budding artists to put their best works forward for the Young Archie Goulburn competition.
Artists aged five to 18 are invited to submit a portrait for the competition as part of the Archibald Prize 2023 Regional Tour.
Entrants in the Young Archies should submit a portrait of a person who is special to them - someone who is known to them and has played a significant role in their life.
Entries close at 5pm on Monday, December 15, after which the selection process for finalists will begin.
The Young Archie Goulburn will be judged by local artist and Archibald Prize 2023 finalist, Zoe Young. One winner will be chosen in each category.
This competition is facilitated by Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, in partnership with the Art Gallery of NSW. The exhibition of finalists will be on display at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library and on the Gallery's website.
"The Young Archie Goulburn is a great program which supports the next generation of artists and creative thinkers," Goulburn Mulwaree Council CEO Aaron Johansson said.
"This opportunity is inclusive and family-friendly, encouraging young people to think about portraiture and self-expression."
Goulburn Regional Art Gallery director, Yvette Dal Pozzo said the competition was a way for young people to become part of a tradition, "engage with professional artists and see themselves reflected in the Gallery's programs."
Tickets to view the Archibald Prize 2023 at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery are on sale now. Bookings are essential. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/the-archibald-prize-2023-regional-tour-2849639
