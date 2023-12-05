Goulburn Post
Young Archie competition issues call for Goulburn art entries

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 5 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 3:29pm
Eight-year-old James Charlesworth from St Ives was a finalist in the 2022 Young Archies for his pen and ink drawing, 'Blue-hair Grandma. Picture by Diana Panuccio, Art Gallery of NSW.
The challenge is out for budding artists to put their best works forward for the Young Archie Goulburn competition.

