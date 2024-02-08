'Back in the race': Motor racing facility drives toward May opening

One Raceway motor racing circuit is aiming for a 'soft' re-opening on May 8, marking 30 years to the day since Sir Jack Brabham's christening of the Goulburn district facility.
When it does, it will be the world's first bi-directional motor racing facility in the world, owners say.
Local excavators and 'tradies' are working overtime in what owners say is "an Olympic sprint to the finish" at the Braidwood Road circuit.
Steve Shelley, who bought the Wakefield Park raceway from Benalla Auto Club in March, 2023, has sunk more than $7 million into drainage improvements and maintenance. He and brothers, Cameron and Greg are resurrecting the facility.
But a promised $1m from the state government for noise mitigation and improvements hasn't been forthcoming yet. Steve Shelley discussed the matter recently with Premier Chris Minns. Mr Shelley said Mr Minns had told him he would take "personal ownership" of the matter. The two will again meet next week.
At a media event on Thursday, February 8, Mr Shelley said he was looking forward to re-opening the raceway, which Benalla Auto Club closed in September, 2022 after a NSW Land and Environment Court battle over noise and operating regimes.
"We are about 60 per cent of the way through and have moved about 1.6 million tonnes of soil (for noise mitigation walls)," he said.
"...There has been an enormous amount of maintenance debt that the original and subsequent owners never did, including a lot of drainage work."
The 14-metre and 12-metre northern and southern embankments and bi-directional racing are key to noise control. Mr Shelley says wind direction will dictate racing direction to avoid noise carrying across the valley.
"It's very important to us that we recognise neighbours. We don't want to be a nuisance," Mr Shelley said.
"The neighbours said they never wanted the raceway to shut...They just wanted to be listened to and respected."
His company will operate under the original 1993 planning consent. This restricts the raceway to four events monthly, each lasting three to four days. But Mr Shelley said these would be limited to four per year as a courtesy to neighbours.
Users with cars exceeding noise limits will be turned away.
In addition, a calendar of 'red, amber and green' operating days will give neighbours advance notice of major events, as well as "respite" days.
Red days will include events like the Australian Superbikes round locked in for October, 2024, bringing thousands of spectators.
Mr Shelley said the four major fixtures monthly would be supplemented with driver training for youth, government agencies, police and others. A skid pan will be constructed beside the track.
"We're very passionate about driver training," Mr Shelley said.
"The area between Camden and Canberra has a very uncomfortable statistic of about 12 per cent higher road deaths than the state average. We think we can play a significant part in addressing the culture behind that."
The raceway will also host community events such as swap meets and 'days on the green' as part of a push for low-noise fixtures.
The embankments will double as viewing areas for up to 6000 people but the complex will accommodate many more.
The track has been re-engineered and extended from 2.2km to 2.35km. It includes 'slingshot turn' on the southern end, allowing users to brake into it and accelerate out. Entry and exit points to the track have also been changed.
Work is also underway on a 1000-space car park on the eastern side.
In March, the track's resurfacing will begin. Up to 50 workers, including about 40 local subcontractors, have been working on the project since June.
Mr Shelley said stage one of the project would cost about $15 million.
Stage two plans include a building on 'pit straight' to house media, race officials and functions, external works, in-field improvements and possibly, a track extension. In time, Mr Shelley said the facility could cater for electric vehicles but this would require a power upgrade. A transmission line runs through the land.
When open, the track will supplement Mr Shelley's Pheasant Wood motorsport facility at Marulan. The name 'One Raceway' will reflect the way they'll work in concert.
He said numerous motor sport representatives had looked at the Braidwood Road racetrack.
"They have all given us rave reviews," he said.
"We've built a simulator program to experience what it's like driving the track and it's truly incredible. There's a lot of excitement about the (re-opening)."
Mayor Peter Walker said Wakefield Park's closure was "a blow" to the community, into which it generated about $20m annually.
"There is nothing else in our community that will replace that injection," he said.
"People suffered when it closed...Now our challenge will be getting enough staff, baristas and accommodation."
Cr Walker thanked Mr Shelley for his efforts and speculated that Goulburn could become a "centre of excellence" for motor sports.
