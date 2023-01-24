Wakefield Park Raceway's future has become a Labor Party election promise ahead of the March 25 state elections.
NSW Labor leader Chris Minns was in Goulburn with shadow minister for planning and public spaces Paul Scully, shadow minister for sports Julia Finn and Goulburn Labor candidate Michael Pilbrow to announce a $1 million commitment to develop a plan to re-open Wakefield Park Raceway.
Mr Minns said the Wakefield Park Raceway was hugely important to Goulburn.
"It provides not just driver training programs and recreational driving opportunities, but also tourism dollars and jobs."
"NSW Labor's plan is a big win for the community of Goulburn and motor racing enthusiasts."
"To achieve this, NSW Labor will:
Labor candidate for Goulburn Michael Pilbrow said Wakefield Park was a Goulburn institution that is cherished dearly by our community."
"I am proud that a Minns Labor government will save Wakefield Park and ensure that jobs stay in this region," he said.
However, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said Labor's announcement was not a real solution.
"This is buying a headline - and not much else," she said.
"The announcement by Labor demonstrates that they have absolutely no understanding of the issue at the heart of Wakefield Park's closure, they have not consulted the committee and management.
"As a government, we are working with the owners to achieve the best outcome for their business, the future of Motorsport in NSW and NSW taxpayers."
Ms Tuckerman said she was working on a plan to fix the noise issue and working on a plan to get the facility open and protect the facility in the future.
"I can guarantee you $ 1 million will not be enough to make Wakefield Park viable for the owners to reopen the track," she said.
"Ordering the Department of Planning, Goulburn Mulwaree Council and Office of Sport to collaborate on a plan to reopen Wakefield Park Raceway offers nothing more than what we've already been doing for some time.
"I am committed to a true solution for Wakefield Park, not a band-aid fix. Nothing changes with this announcement - it's not a plan for the future.
"We'll have more to say in the future, hand in hand with the owners."
Wakefield Park Raceway is one of only two permanent operational motor racing facilities in NSW; the other is Sydney Motorsport Park in Western Sydney.
The raceway is used for Learn to drive programs, road testing of new vehicles in a controlled environment, emergency service and Defence Force training activities as well as television and media activities.
It is estimated that Wakefield Park generates a total economic output of $17.06 million annually for the Goulburn Mulwaree regional economy.
