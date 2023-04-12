The new owner of Wakefield Park wants to lodge a development application for the Braidwood Road motor-racing circuit within the next three months.
Steve Shelley, who bought the facility in March, also hoped the raceway could re-open in some form by November, pending approvals.
"There is considerable necessity to do that...It needs to sooner (rather than late) because a lot of business is struggling without that floating population that enjoy motor sport," he said.
Given that two of the eastern seaboard's three motor racing circuits were in Goulburn Mulwaree, Mr Shelley said there was "enormous" potential to grow the industry.
But the Pheasant Wood Motor Sport facility owner says he's not interested in a 'band-aid solution" or an "underwhelming" re-opening that doesn't address core problems.
Mr Shelley told Wednesday's Goulburn Chamber of Commerce meeting that there was much work to do as part of a "multi-year" project by his company, Pheasant Wood Park Pty Ltd.
He has flagged a track extension from 2.2km to 3.3km, significant re-engineering and geotechnical work to address foundational and drainage issues, noise attenuation, and resurfacing.
A large 'commercial centre,' fronting Braidwood Road and including motor industry businesses and possibly a restaurant or cafe, could also grow the sport and act as a noise buffer.
But he stressed that nothing was set in concrete yet and it was crucial that neighbours were consulted first.
Already Mr Shelley has discussed his concept with Goulburn Mulwaree Council, as a precursor to a DA. A former DA, issued by the NSW Land and Environment Court, has been surrendered.
He told The Post the redevelopment involved a "minimum" $10 million and up to $30m investment, which could include partner funding.
Mr Shelley said little maintenance had been undertaken at Wakefield Park over the past 15 years.
"There is a lot of work to be done and a lot of expense to be committed to," he told the meeting.
"We've started by listening to neighbours' concerns and we'll use it as a foundation to build a new business upon."
He dispelled reports that those who'd complained about noise under previous owner, Benalla Auto Club (BAC), had recently moved to the area. Some were fifth and sixth generation farmers, but regardless of how long they'd lived there, "their views deserved to be respected."
"There has been a high level of disrespect (by BAC)," Mr Shelley said.
He signalled the track's reconfiguration to remove an elevated section off which noise bounced into a natural amphitheatre. This would be done using a nearby land parcel south of the former Pelican Inn on Braidwood Road, that his company also purchased. The old Pelican Inn has also been purchased.
"We've looked at the layout and topography and decided that 50 per cent of noise comes down the hill and across the valley," he said.
"...The more we can flatten the land mass, the less noise we'll generate across the valley where some of the residents live. If there's also a commercial centre on Braidwood Road and the circuit is close to that, noise will go upward rather than outward," he said.
Sound engineers would also be engaged to advise on earth mounds, barriers similar to those used on freeways, vegetation and "disruption furrows" to break up noise wave frequency.
Mr Shelley said there were no noise abatement measures at Wakefield Park, which he "found difficult to understand given it had been an issue for decades."
But importantly, he'd be insisting on a change in mindset from motor sport participants. If vehicles exceeded noise limits, owners would be told to go elsewhere.
"We'll be asking for a level of compliance from the motor sport fraternity and an understanding that they need to do things differently," he said.
Mr Shelley comes with a firm business background. His great-great grandfather founded Shelley's soft drinks in Broken Hill in 1893. The family continued the business in Sydney until its sale to Coke in 1964. Mr Shelley's father and uncle started Bert's Soft Drinks in the Sutherland Shire in 1968. Family members still work in the business today.
Mr Shelley himself has founded aviation and technology businesses. He purchased his Marulan motor racing facility from Garry Wilmington in 2016, redeveloped it and re-opened in 2018.
Chamber president, Darrell Weekes, suggested to him this year that Wakefield Park's purchase could create a motor sports precinct.
It didn't take long to convert him. Mr Shelley said BAC's estimate of a $17m annual economic input of Wakefield Park to the Goulburn regional economy was "significantly under-valued." He believed it was up to $100m for the council area.
Mr Shelley said motor sport was worth $8.6 billion a year to Australia and two of the country's 15 circuits were located in Goulburn Mulwaree. He did not believe many more race tracks would be developed, given the difficulty.
"It's a growing region so having a facility like Wakefield Park is an incredible opportunity," he said.
