'Take a breath': Inquiry urges independent look at underground transmission

An action group opposed to overhead transmission lines has urged the state government to pause works on Rewiring the Nation projects.
The call by Stop Rethink Humelink follows a NSW Upper House select committee's inquiry into the undergrounding of transmission infrastructure for renewable energy.
The group has lobbied against the perceived impacts of TransGrid's proposed 360km transmission line between Maragle and Bannaby. The line would cut through Yass Valley and Upper Lachlan Shires, among other council areas.
The select committee, including Goulburn-based MLC Rod Roberts, handed down nine recommendations on March 28. They included a call for the state government to commission an independent assessment of the costs and benefits of undergrounding transmission infrastructure "to ensure a more informed debate."
Stop Rethink HumeLink spokesman, Michael Katz, said the report highlighted "damning deficiencies in the approach to transmission, including planning, community consultation, environmental impacts, bushfire risks and a failing regulatory regime."
"As the report highlights, the current regulatory approach is broken in so many ways," he said in a statement.
"While action needs to be taken to power this country, we can't keep forging ahead to deliver energy to the detriment of communities, the environment and the electricity users for future generations.
"Throughout the hearings, it became clear that the decision as to the best solution for transmission could not rely on unsubstantiated claims by an industry and regulators that have a vested interest in progressing projects as soon as possible and with little experience in the latest transmission technology."
While other countries were turning to underground transmission, he argued that in Australia, 'big energy' was advising government on the solution despite "independent experts recommending alternatives".
"Relying on big energy to provide the expertise on these projects is akin to relying on Ronald McDonald to determine national healthy eating guidelines," he said.
His group welcomed other recommendations such as the need for better community consultation, greater government oversight of network resilience, a review of the current regulatory regime and the way projects were funded.
"With so much of Australia hurting from cost-of-living pressures, we shouldn't be progressing infrastructure that will further slug energy users, while the energy companies that use the lines to transmit power to homeowners get all the revenue but don't pay a cent for the lines," he said.
"It's clear that HumeLink and other transmission projects are encumbered with so many issues and that is why the Minns and Albanese Governments can't rubber stamp the current proposals."
TransGrid has rejected undergrounding, arguing it would cost five times as much as overhead transmission.
Premier Chris Minns and federal energy minister, Chris Bowen have also described it as 'too expensive.'
Inquiry chair, Greens MLC Cate Faehrmann said members also explored the viability of a hybrid approach or a mix of underground and overhead technology at different points in the line.
"I believe this could go some way to allaying the very real concerns in some communities that their voices aren't being heard," she said.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman lodged an extensive submission, arguing overhead lines "would destroy regional communities" and hinder tourism and agriculture.
Hume MP Angus Taylor and Goulburn Mulwaree Council also opposed overhead transmission. Upper Lachlan Shire Council did not make a submission but the Shire's NSW Farmers and Landcare Groups registered their opposition to overhead lines.
