Bungonia and friends bid a fond farewell to community stalwart

The weather outside was biting but inside, warm wishes flowed for one of Bungonia's most loved community members.
Some 40 people from Bungonia and Goulburn gathered on Saturday, April 20 to farewell Diana Moran. The afternoon tea function at the Bungonia hall united friends and members of the many community organisations to which Diana contributed over some 40 years.
The longtime resident is leaving the district for Wyong, to be closer to family.
Her good friend, Anne Wiggan OAM, said Diana had been "a wonderful contributor" not just to the village but Goulburn as well.
She was involved in the Bungonia Park Land Manager's group, looking after the village's Crown Reserve, the Australian Plant Society, The Goulburn Group, Goulburn Field Naturalists Society, Australian Plant Society's local branch, Friends of Goulburn Swamplands, Bungonia Progress Association and the village's historical society, to name a few.
"Various people from these groups spoke on the day about how Diana would take on jobs where someone had to stand up," Anne said.
"She has been a wonderful contributor to our lives. We'll miss her terribly..."
Diana and her husband, Ken, moved to the Bungonia area in the early 1980s and farmed a property on the Oallen Ford Road.
The two scientists jumped at the opportunity to buy the Old Bungonia Schoolhouse from the NSW Department of Education in 1994. The couple used it for research purposes including for Ken's electron microscope, which he developed. The 1882 structure and its sprawling classroom blocks also housed an education centre and visiting student groups.
In addition, the Morans restored the main building and a rear section and transformed them into a self-contained residence.
Diana said she loved the house and was sad to be leaving. She has sold the King Street complex to a Sydney couple who have family in Marulan. They plan to live at the house.
Over the years she has applied her scientific background to the natural environment. Anne said her friend was often seen pulling out weeds from the Crown Reserve and generally "value-adding" to everything.
"She has been a great source of friendship and few days passed where we weren't talking about or arranging something," Anne said.
"Diana likes to do things and do them well."
Diana told several stories about her time volunteering with organisations. She also spoke about village historian, Moira McGinity's early days in the village.
"Moira is the mainstay of the Bungonia and without her, we wouldn't have any heritage signs and all the history would have gone," she said.
"...I am not special. Anne and Moira are for all they've done and are doing. I have spent hours and hours with them over lots of cups of tea with them at meetings discussing projects. I shall miss them very much."
Diana said she would also miss Bungonia but planned to visit in future. She will leave on May 2.
