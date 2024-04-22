Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Bungonia and friends bid a fond farewell to community stalwart

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated April 23 2024 - 10:00am, first published April 22 2024 - 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bungonia and Goulburn friends bade Diana Moran a fond farewell at a Bungonia Hall function on Saturday, April 20. Picture supplied.
Bungonia and Goulburn friends bade Diana Moran a fond farewell at a Bungonia Hall function on Saturday, April 20. Picture supplied.

The weather outside was biting but inside, warm wishes flowed for one of Bungonia's most loved community members.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.