There is plenty to entertain everyone in the Tablelands this week. Have a look at the events listed below, have your calendars ready to lock these dates in. Markets on Bourke The fourth Saturday of the month means the Markets on Bourke are back! Discover a range of stalls with everything from baked goods, crafts, produce and fresh flowers. Wolfe Brothers Startin' Something Tour Nick and Tom Wolfe are bringing country music to Goulburn this weekend. They will perform hits from their album Kids on Cassette including their latest single Startin' Something. Tickets can be purchased here. Read also: Crookwell dogs steal the show with impressive feats Goulburn Parkrun This weekly activity gives locals of all ages and abilities the chance to take part in a leisurely five kilometre walk or run, and connect with others. Attendees must register before they come along, and can bring a printed copy of their barcodes if they want to be timed on the day. They can register and learn more by emailing goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com. Summer Sessions ft. Yolanda Be Cool Bondi boys Andy and Matt, known as Yolanda Be Cool, are returning to Goulburn this weekend. Their heavy party music will pump through the Tatts' beer garden. There is free entry into the hotel. Unique Boutique Markets at Marulan Markets in Marulan are back this month. Discover a range of local businesses and food stalls. Kids can enjoy activities like plaster painting. Read also: You can soon spend some vouchers on accomodation around NSW Sunday Sessions Kick back and relax and sing along as you enjoy your weekend. A mix of Australian, folk, Americana and Celtic songs will be performed. Tablelanders can enjoy Aussie songs from 1pm to 3pm, and Americana hits from 3pm to 5pm. Bungonia Sunday Breakfast Come along for this weekly breakfast ran by the Bungonia Progress Association and local volunteers. All proceeds go back to the Bungonia Press Association INC to keep the hall open. Attendees can enjoy foods like an English breakfast for four dollars, a bacon and egg roll for five dollars, freshly made coffee for four dollars and pancakes with maple syrup, jam, butter and cream for four dollars. Contact Melody on 0403068719 to make a group booking. In conversation with Maya Lee The Nazis Knew My Name is a joint book by Australian-Slovakian Holocaust survivor Magda Hellinger and her daughter Maya Lee. Maya will talk about how her mother saved many lives and risked it all when she was made a prison guard in Auschwitz. Maya's research also includes testaments from other Holocaust survivors. The talk will show the power of kindness and resilience in one of the darkest times in history. The event is free and you can reserve your spot here. Read also: A nurses strike, but still no action from the NSW State Government Hume Conservatorium Open Weekend Come along to the opening of the Hume Conservatorium, and discover a world of musical talent. There will be a barbecue lunch with Rotary over the weekend. There will be live music, workshops and concerts over the three days. See a full program here. Scapin the Schemer The Lieder Theatre is making sure to start 2022 with laughter and comedy with the play Scapin the Schemer. Multi-award winning actor David O'Halloran will bring the famous conman to life at the theatre in March, and the play will be directed by Annie Bilton. There will be matinee and evening performances. Tickets are $30 each for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for concession and pension holders, Lieder members, children under the age of 12 and for individuals booking in groups of 10 or more people. You can grab your ticket at theliedertheatre.com. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

