Want to have some fun at the Hume Conservatorium? Well, you've got the chance to when the music school opens their doors and welcomes the community to go and check out the new creative precinct and make music. Back in December, the conservatorium received $10,000 from the Veolia Mulwaree Trust. The funds went towards new seating in the new multi-purpose creative precinct facility. There will also be a barbecue lunch available thanks to Goulburn Rotary. READ ALSO: On Friday, March 4 from 6.30pm to 8pm, you can enjoy an evening of romance and song in the creative precinct featuring David Greco on the vocals, Nicole Forsyth on the viola and Glenn Amer on the piano. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for children and concession. On Saturday, March 5 from 10am to 11am, there will be a free strings workshop and acacia quartet vocal workshop run by David Greco. From midday to 1pm, there will be a free drumming workshop from Worlds Collide and from 1pm to 2pm, there will be a free open string quartet rehearsal by Acacia Quartet. The day concludes from 2pm with a 90-minute Worlds Collide Concert in the Creative Precinct. Tickets for that is $10 for all. On Sunday, March 6 from 5pm to 6.30pm there will be a Voices of Women Concert and film preview in the Creative Precinct. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children and concession. To get tickets to any or all the events, visit https://www.humecon.nsw.edu.au/event-details/hume-con-open-weekend

