More roads reopen in Goulburn, Friday March 11

It's been a wet week in Goulburn with plenty of minor flooding playing havoc with roads across the region. The Goulburn Post will be providing updates about closures, including roads. Updated 11:30am - Friday March 11 Goulburn Mulwaree Council expects a number of roads to reopen throughout the day. Brisbane Grove Road is now open. May Street Bridge and Fenwick Creek Road - Off Crookwell Road are now open. The following roads are still closed but are being inspected on Friday. - Bullspit Road - Bullamilita Road - Brayton Road - At the Upper Lachlan Shire Boundary - Lumley Road - South of Bullamilita Road at the concrete causeway - Mills Road - Murrays Flat Road - Mayfield Road - At the Queanbeyan Palerang Boundary - Painters Lane - Rhyanna Road - At the Tarlo River - Stewarts Crossing - Sandy Point Road - Mayfield Road End

