UPDATE 9.38AM: Polling booths are now open and will remain open for voting until 6pm across the electorate.
The campaigning is almost done and election day is here.
Advertisement
Nine candidates in Hume will be making their final pitches at polling stations right up until 6pm close when vote counting begins.
Sausages will be sizzling and school P&Cs plying their trade with cake stalls.
Liberal MP Angus Taylor has held the seat since 2013, since his predecessor, the late Alby Schultz retired. He sits on a 13 per cent margin.
Mr Taylor is up against (in order of ballot draw):
Greg Baines - Labor
Garry Dollin - United Australia Party
Rebecca Thompson - One Nation
Sheneli Dona - Independent
Ross Seller - Shooters, Fishers, Farmers
Karen Stewart - The Greens
Joaquim De Lima - Liberal Democrats
Penny Ackery - Independent
Ms Ackery has mounted a strong campaign against Mr Taylor, with help from the Vote Angus Out group and Voices of Hume. Both she and Mr Baines say there's "a mood for change." Labor has placed Ms Ackery number two on its how to vote card.
However at the 2019 election, Mr Taylor beat off an independent, Huw Kingston, who also campaigned on climate change. The sitting MP increased his margin.
Disputes over election signage have erupted throughout the campaign. Goulburn Mulwaree Council's decision to order removal of signs on public infrastructure didn't please everyone.
While some have waited until election day to cast their vote, many have got in early. Hume returning officer Deb Emmett said almost 35,000 of Hume's 121,000 registered voters pre-polled. This included some 12,000 at Goulburn, more than 15,000 at Camden and 7000 at Mount Annan.
Advertisement
Electoral staff had received almost 8000 postal vote applications, which closed on Wednesday.
Hume has just over 121,000 registered voters.
Ms Emmett said in a departure from previous years, pre-poll votes would be sorted before 6pm Saturday, ensuring they were ready for counting.
Amid the serious business of voting, the democracy sausage and cake stalls offer light relief.
In Goulburn, public schools at Bradfordville, Goulburn West and South are among those running stalls.
Goulburn Mulwaree
Advertisement
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here for the Highlands and here for the Tablelands. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.