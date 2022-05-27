They willingly give their time and go out in rain, hail and shine.
Meals on Wheels president Michael Parsons put it succinctly when the not-for-profit organisation hosted an afternoon tea on Wednesday to thank helpers.
"Meals on Wheels wouldn't exist without its volunteers. We rely on them very heavily," he said.
They pick up meals from Goulburn Base Hospital daily to distribute the aged and people with disabilities in the community. It involves just over an hour of deliveries, starting at 11.15am.
Some 90 volunteers deliver meals to up to 70 houses daily, which also caters for weekends.
Mr Parsons said numbers had dropped off after COVID restrictions lifted. He appealed to anyone within the city limits who thought they needed the service to contact the organisation.
COVID also meant that volunteers couldn't get together over the past few years.
But on Wednesday, the Meals on Wheels executive hosted an afternoon tea to thank their helpers at the CWA rooms in Montague Street. Goulburn CWA branch members catered for the function. They were also given $25 shopping vouchers. Thirty-five people attended.
"I hope Meals on Wheels never dies because we've been going for 35 years in Goulburn," Mr Parsons said.
The office can be contacted on 4821 0997.
