When Charlie Prell thinks about his father's legacy it's not just the tangible achievements that spring to mind.
Jeff Prell OAM was a family man, a renowned Corriedale sheep breeder, an innovator, rural policy shaper, owner of the famous Gundowringa property, fly-fisherman and handy cricketer.
But to son, Charlie, the quieter achievements resonated.
"If you can influence someone, that is a far more powerful legacy. My dad was a big influence on a lot of people."
Jeff Prell died age 91 in Crookwell on May 5.
It was almost pre-ordained that he and brother Tony would run Gundowringa, on the Crookwell Road, which their grandfather, CE Prell had established in 1904.
Born on September 9, 1920, he was one of four children, including Sue and Jenny, born to Harold and Florence Prell.
Jeff was educated at Tudor House at Moss Vale, followed by Kings College, Sydney. At age 15 he contracted polio and spent 10 weeks lying on his back in a Sydney hospital isolation ward.
Yet within two years he recovered to captain the school's First XV rugby and First X1 cricket sides and win the GPS schools' 110 metres hurdles.
"That experience with polio would have shaped him," Charlie said.
"He was widely respected for his tenacity in the face of adversity."
Following his education, Jeff went jackarooing and worked on a Corriedale stud in New Zealand before returning to work on Gundowringa with brother, Tony. Following their father's death in 1964, they ran the 6000-acre property in partnership and continued the trailblazing work of their grandfather, a superphosphate pioneer.
Charlie said his father was a "progressive" sheep breeder who embraced objective measurement of microns and fleece weight and had a deep knowledge of genetics. His sheep breeding prowess was borne out by the fact there were four to five different types of Corriedales on the property.
After marrying Jess Marshall in 1954, the couple travelled the world visiting sheep shows and selling the breed. At their spacious home, they enjoyed tennis and dinner parties. The house became a haven for their five children - Sandy, Robbie, Charlie, Libby and Anthea.
He also played cricket for Goulburn Colts for more than 30 years and together with good friend, Ray Leeson, was selected to play for Southern NSW. Charlie said it was one of his proudest moments to play in the Colts side beside his father.
Fly-fishing was another passion from childhood. In the 1980s and 1990s Jeff taught hundreds of people in the sport through organised classes at nearby Pejar Dam.
He maintained a vital interest in the rural sector and was awarded an OAM for his services to the agricultural industry and the community.
Jeff also chaired the state's Rural Lands Protection Board and sat on its council for 15 years after it was changed from the Pastures Protection Board.
"That was very challenging because it meant a whole new constitution and going out and talking to farmers," Charlie said.
His father also spoke up for farmers as an Environment Protection Authority board member. It was established in the 1990s and according to his son, was previously 'urban based.'
The partnership with Tony dissolved in 1986 when the brothers went their separate ways. It was split in half and Jeff struck a new partnership with Charlie which lasted until 2005, when some land was sold and the family holdings restructured amid the Millenium drought.
"Dad was very engaged with the family legacy so to have to sell land brought him to tears," Charlie said.
Jeff did not initially accept his son's embrace of wind turbines on the property but after the immense challenges of Johnes Disease, drought and a commodity price collapse, acknowledged they were essential to Gundowringa's survival.
Jess's sudden death from a heart attack in 2007 left him in shock for more than a month.
"The five of us didn't think he'd survive the trauma," Charlie said.
But the consolation of lifelong friend, Marg Shepherd, who had lost her own husband, Bob, proved a balm. Their relationship lasted for the next 12 years.
Jeff moved to Crookwell's Viewhaven Lodge aged care facility in 2019 following a stroke. Frustratingly, it had affected his speech and ability to fully communicate.
He died on May 5.
Charlie said his father's legacy was much more than a roll-call of achievements.
"I respected and loved him most for his ability to talk and connect with young people, especially those who were struggling a bit," he said.
Jeff is survived by his siblings, his children, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A private service was held at Saint Stephen's Anglican Church, Pejar. He had requested a simple wicker-basket coffin, inlaid with wool, that his grandchildren carried to his final resting place in the churchyard.
