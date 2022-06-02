Goulburn Post

Mailbox - June 6: Letters to the editor

Updated June 6 2022 - 12:10am, first published June 2 2022 - 10:49pm
The new Woolworths building hasw been described by a reader as a monstrous, all black mausoleum. He wants soome colour to be added. Photo supplied

Thank you

Thank you to the staff and customers at Aldi Goulburn and particularly Liam and Chris from Goulburn Ambulance who assisted me when I experienced a frightening "medical episode" at Aldi recently.

