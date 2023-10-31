Goulburn Post
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Goulburn Mulwaree Council rate rise 'may be necessary' | Letters

October 31 2023 - 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn and district is "a much better place than it was several decades ago," according to Fred Rainger. Pictured is the redeveloped Goulburn Aquatic Centre. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Goulburn and district is "a much better place than it was several decades ago," according to Fred Rainger. Pictured is the redeveloped Goulburn Aquatic Centre. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Two ex-councillors have commented on the possible application for a rate variation by our Council. Quite a few years ago I served two terms on the Mudgee council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.