40 years on, Romeo and Juliet finally returns to Goulburn

Four decades since its last performance in Goulburn, Romeo and Juliet has been revived by the unstoppable Lieder Theatre Company.
The current production, which opened on Friday night, showcased what the Lieder does best, by bringing its bright young actors into the spotlight.
Supported by a stellar cast of seasoned Lieder veterans, the Community Theatre scene is alive and well in Goulburn, and promises to continue strong into the future.
Please don't assume Shakespeare is a dusty yawn-fest. On the contrary, Ryan Paranthoiene's direction of this multigenerational cast has succeeded in delivering emotion, humour and relevance. Lieder Youth Theatre actors display an impressive command of Shakespeare's daunting script, inviting us into the story with no worries of fully understanding the rapidly unfolding drama.
Beneath the words, this production often has the fun tone of a rom-com or melodramatic TV series, just as Shakespeare intended.
Enjoy the suspense of wondering who will be at the dance, who will explode in a jealous rage, who started the fight, and how could signals get so horribly crossed? Will clever schemes bring them together or will it lead to the worst of all possible outcomes? This is a story full of extremes, from the giddiness of young love to the unspeakable realisation of a family's worst fears.
Enrobed in rich costuming by Helena Bozetto, the Lieder ensemble team transforms the stage from city piazza to majestic bedchamber to spartan tomb thanks to a clever modular set design by Paranthoiene, Blake Selmes and Michael Byrt.
Emotive lighting design by Andrew Rayner and Jack Tomlinson, along with an eclectic selection of music and ambient sound driven by Paranthoiene and Steve Routley guide us through the fast paced changes and darkening mood of this play.
The youthful talent continues behind the scenes with stage manager Ryleigh McKellar and Sound Technician Kiesha McMahon providing expert support.
Tension quickly escalates as rival teenagers taunt with words and yes, real swords! Luan Bone (in his Lieder debut as Romeo) and Axel Welling (Benvolio) emit the sort of friendly chatting dialogue that could be heard between any two teens dealing with the uncharted territory of mysterious love interests and misunderstood enemies.
Blake Selmes' Mercutio excels in showing the raw and bawdy side of Shakespeare's words merely through a cleverly timed gesture or two. Scenes featuring Romeo's mates are wonderful, clearly reflecting the kind of exaggerated boasting and mocking that typically springs up within any group of "the boys".
Alyia Blay breathes new life into Juliet's well-known phrases as she animates this character with sincere emotion. Whether she is rolling her eyes at Mum Capulet or simultaneously swooning and playfully knocking eager Romeo down a peg, Alyia's Juliet vividly shows us the whirlwind of emotion that any ill-fated, lovestruck 14 year old would struggle to navigate.
Her mix of sure-headed confidence and desperate rebellion balances Romeo's lovestruck and impulsive uncertainty to create a chemistry and sweetness rarely seen from such young performers.
Their fleeting bliss pivots towards violent conflict and jealousy by vengeful Tybalt (Shane Daly) and entitled Paris (Tom Chalker). Jock McLean as the Prince serves to frequently define the heated and long-standing feud between the two families with great urgency.
Martin Sanders and Sakshi Kumar as Lord and Lady Capulet unleash a fiery determination to steer the course of their daughter's future. Fiona Churchill as Juliet's Nurse blends a lilting comic softness with a fierce protectiveness. William Pitt is a delight while imparting his soft spoken, stubborn wisdom to Romeo.
Roger Feltham steals scene after scene with a wizardly air as his Friar Laurence enables the star crossed couple to cheat their fate.
The rest of the ensemble cast works together well to set the changing atmospheres of busy marketplaces, opulent dances and secretive dark passageways.
If you enjoy Shakespeare, you will love this ambitious local production. If you've never experienced Shakespeare, do yourself a favour and bring a friend to see this show!
Tickets are $20- available from Carol James Real Estate (Auburn Street) and Audika (in Goulburn Medical Centre, McKell Place, cash only.)
Contact Sarah Ruberto 0419 491 280
Performances:
Friday June 10, 7:30 pm
Saturday June 11, 7:30 pm
Sunday June 12, 2:00 pm matinee
Friday June 17, 7:30 pm
Saturday June 18, 2:00 pm matinee
Saturday June 18, 7:30 pm
