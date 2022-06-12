The football talent coming through the regional ranks continues to be strong.
That was proven when Cookbundoon in Goulburn hosted the girls u14s and u16s Country Cup competition run by Football NSW on Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12.
Advertisement
The annual event saw teams from the Shoalhaven Football Association (SFA), the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA), the Eurobodalla Football Association (EFA) and the Dubbo Football Association (DFA) take part.
READ ALSO:
The SFA won the u14s competition while the EFA won the u16s.
The STFA u16s girls team only plays in tournaments, including the Merino Cup and the Branch Championships, and their coach Michelle Grigg said it was a great effort from the players.
"It's always good to get out there and play football against other teams," Grigg said.
The weekend saw players come from different areas of the state and Grigg said it was fantastic to see.
"There's always talent coming through the country, but the pandemic has made things tough," she said.
"We're in a rebuilding phase at the moment and just trying to get people back playing."
STFA president Rob Scott said events like these was vital for the growth of football.
"It gives girls from different regional areas to see how the other girls are developing," Scott said.
"They get to see if they're on par or better."
The STFA u12 boys had their competition in Nowra and finished as runners up. Their final against Griffith went right to the wire.
The u15 boys also came second in their event at Broulee.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport.
I love sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.