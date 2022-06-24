Goulburn Post

Mailbox - June 27: Letters to the editor

Updated June 27 2022 - 5:46am, first published June 24 2022 - 7:04am
Pic of the week: Ominous clouds overhead add to this wintery scene on Cowper St, Goulburn. Photo by Louise Thrower

Rail trail decision questioned

Many questions hang over the Upper Lachlan Shire Council's rushed and ill-informed decision to back away from the proposed rail trail.

