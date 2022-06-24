I could fill 10 pages plus with today's norms that were considered impossible, not that many years ago. The numbers are declining at a fast pace but there are still Australian's who think reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 - using renewables - will not be possible. I say to the doubters, be optimistic, just like it would have been with flying to the moon, aeroplanes and television etc, success will finally come. Investment dollars will now, of course, be many more than in the past. Presently we have available, and still coming, billions and billions of investment money flooding into saving the world from climate change.

