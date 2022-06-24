Many questions hang over the Upper Lachlan Shire Council's rushed and ill-informed decision to back away from the proposed rail trail.
It was reported that the mayor Pam Kensit was not lobbied by landholders, but landholders have lobbied the council and other councillors at least.
Why was the matter of the rail trail regarded as 'extraordinary' when it has been on the books for over a decade?
Why was the meeting rushed through on Tuesday, when the NSW report came out in favour of rail trails on Thursday?
Why did the council withdraw support for the rail trail when they were only being asked to contribute to updating the figures behind the application?
It seems that they managed to jump the gun while shooting themselves in the foot, not an easy thing to do.
The Salvation Army is again very humbled by the generous support of the Australian public for our Red Shield Appeal this year.
As we approach the End of Financial Year, The Salvos are still appealing to the community as we aim to raise $36 million by June 30.
For more than 50 years Aussies have continued to support The Salvation Army, allowing us the privilege to be on the front line, walking alongside individuals doing it tough around the country, all with the mission of bringing hope and support to those who need it most.
For me, the Red Shield Appeal isn't just about raising much-needed funds for our 2000+ services - it's about coming together to support one another, to remind our neighbours and local community that no matter how tough times are, we're here for each other, ready to give a helping hand when needed.
After the past couple of years which have seen devastating social isolation, natural and health disasters, and the current shocking rise in the cost of living, it has filled The Salvation Army with overwhelming gratitude to see so many people generously give their money and time as we work together to provide vital support services for people doing it tough in local communities around the nation.
When there's work to be done, Aussies roll up their sleeves and get stuck into it.
And Australians should know that thanks to their generosity and support, The Salvation Army is once again ready to roll up their sleeves and ensure we continue to serve communities across the country.
To your readers, from all of us here at The Salvos: thank you - we couldn't do it without you.
Major Bruce Harmer, The Salvation Army Australia National Public Relations Secretary
Currently a LGA has to commit to maintenance costs - it's a shame the State won't offer - for the rail trail and is a factor in Uper Lachlan Shire Cuncil's decision to distance itself from investing further in RT study.
The success of the heritage rail group at Crookwell is another.
Insisting the proposal has to go from Goulburn to Crookwell - without considering an untried stage within Goulburn Mulwaree - is doing as much to bury RT as anything else.
In terms of time it is not long ago that Australians would have been adamant that telephones would never be possible, aeroplanes would never fly, landings on the moon and Mars - don't be silly, radio and television - get real.
I could fill 10 pages plus with today's norms that were considered impossible, not that many years ago. The numbers are declining at a fast pace but there are still Australian's who think reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 - using renewables - will not be possible. I say to the doubters, be optimistic, just like it would have been with flying to the moon, aeroplanes and television etc, success will finally come. Investment dollars will now, of course, be many more than in the past. Presently we have available, and still coming, billions and billions of investment money flooding into saving the world from climate change.
This is coming from large numbers of highly respected worldwide organisations - the money they are, and will be investing, will not be wasted. The advance of climate change/global warming will be halted, in my opinion, well before 2050.
