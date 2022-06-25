A Goulburn Correctional Centre inmate is back behind bars after an "ambitious escape" attempt.
A Corrective Services spokesman said the 30-year-old inmate was among a group of prisoners being escorted on the complex but outside the main prison, when he fled across an exercise oval and scaled a minimum-security boundary fence at 9am.
Police said he was being escorted from a medical clinic at the time.
Goulburn Correctional Centre Governor Faith Slatcher said officers radioed for back-up, ensured the remaining inmates were secured, while others pursued him.
The escape attempt was short-lived, with two officers using an RTV utility vehicle to catch up to the man about 200 metres from the centre at the intersection of Wilmot Street and Wayo Streets.
They detained him until Security Operation Group staff arrived to handcuff the inmate and release him into police custody.
Police charged him with inmate escape lawful custody and refused him bail. He appeared in Goulburn Local Court on Friday where he was also refused bail.
It is the second known escape attempt in the last year. In July, 2021, minimum security prisoner, Ryan Wennekes escaped after working on demountable buildings at the complex. He was arrested at Goulburn Railway Station later that day.
In 2018, another minimum security inmate, 37-year-old Mark Tazelaar escaped from the same area. He was eventually arrested and charged at Seven Hills.
Ms Slatcher commended staff for their "instant action" during Friday's attempt.
"Our staff are highly trained and skilled in responding to these incidents, which is demonstrated by their ability to intercept the inmate just 200m from the perimeter fence," she said.
"Congratulations to everyone involved; you're a credit to both your profession and the community."
Corrective Services NSW Commissioner Kevin Corcoran PSM praised staff for their vigilance, while acknowledging minimum-security inmates have more opportunities to abscond than others.
"All staff are expertly trained to be highly observant and ready to respond to any number of situations within correctional settings of all classifications," Mr Corcoran said.
"Inmates are classified to minimum-security facilities as part of their progression out of custody, which affords them more autonomy in a lower security environment.
"We take any escape extremely seriously so well done to staff, who swiftly took control of the situation and apprehended the man."
He said when an inmate attempted escape, they were reclassified to a category that prevented them from being held in minimum security facilities in the future.
