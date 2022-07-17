Newton Street traffic changes questioned

Encouraging school kids or other pedestrians to cross half way on a road is not good traffic management. They would be better off waiting for clear traffic in both directions like they currently do. The road surface here is good, flat and smooth with no potholes after recent heavy rains (amazing!). It's a shame to disturb it for this traffic island. The council would have been better off spending this money to fix up the dilapidated footpath in Newton Street on the school side. It has been a constant mess of debris from erosion for about 15 years causing trip and slip hazards when walking on it. I have raised this previously with the council but to no avail.