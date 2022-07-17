Goulburn Post

Letter to the editor: Newton Street traffic changes questioned

Updated July 17 2022 - 10:51pm, first published 10:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newton Street traffic changes questioned

The council has built another traffic obstacle, this time in Newton Street adjacent to the View Street T intersection - a centre traffic island. Apparently it's supposed to be for safer crossing Newton Street for school kids at Wollondilly PS. Very few school kids from the River Heights area cross Newton Street here. They would have to walk on the wet winter morning grass nature strip in Dixon and Newton Streets (north side) to reach it. Nobody wants wet shoes and feet on a cold winter morning. They usually cross in Dixon Street between View Street and Brendas Drive. The kids are quite well trained by their parents to cross the road safely from what I have seen.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.