Investigations into a new community centre for Goulburn are set to ramp up amid divided councillor opinion.
The complex would unite groups, currently scattered across several locations. Although flagged for many years, the centre has not progressed due to other larger council projects and uncertainty over some buildings' future use.
But on Tuesday, councillors decided to form a staff working party to examine requirements for a new community centre, considering their current offerings and future growth. It will also consult with groups that hire the current Auburn Street community centre on a casual basis. The working party will report back by September 30.
In late September, the council will establish a community centre working party. It will comprise a councillor, corporate and community services director Brendan Hollands, operations director Matt O'Rourke and three community members gleaned from an expressions of interest process. This group will report back by December 20, 2022 and, following consultation with groups, recommend a preferred location and a concept plan.
In the meantime, the council will negotiate a three-year lease extension of the Auburn Street building to JUne, 2026, enabling its interim use as a community centre. It will also advertise expressions of interest in lease of a surplus 136 square metres in this building.
Mayor Peter Walker has advocated for a 'one-stop-centre' for several years. Currently they are split across the Auburn Street building and the former council depot at 2 Bourke Street.
Last year he vehemently opposed moves to sell the depot, following a NSW Police offer. Cr Walker argued it enabled existing organisations like Goulburn U3A to remain and provided ample land for a new community centre's construction.
"We are a community that lives on the ability to meet and discuss things and having a community centre will enable people to feed off each other," he told Tuesday's meeting.
"I think with this (decision) the door is open to to attract other groups."
In a report, senior staff said several locations had been previously considered for the centre. However "2 Bourke Street was shaping as the preferred site."
A concept plan was drafted several years ago for a $4 million facility, for which funds had to be identified. Now a new centre was expected to cost more than $5m, a report stated.
On Tuesday, Cr Bob Kirk argued the working parties should consider "all options" and not just a new complex.
"It should identify (the needs) and what we currently have to accommodate them," he said.
"If it turns out to be a new community centre, we draw up a concept layout...We have an absolute responsibility to explore all the options and there will be financial implications in whatever we do."
Cr Kirk said space would become available in Lanigan Lane when the SES moved to a new emergency operations centre at Hetherington Street. That new building might also offer room for community groups. In addition, the council's Clinton Street office block (Workspace 2580) provided opportunities.
Although winning support from Crs Michael Prevedello and Carol James for his amendment, it was voted down five to three. Cr Andrew Banfield was a meeting apology.
Cr Walker was happy with the final decision. He said it would end "fracturing" of the groups.
"This has been discussed numerous times," he said.
"This gives us some direction and a timeframe, which is important."
Cr Andy Wood also said consideration of a new centre allowed the community to start "with a clean slate."
Goulburn U3A president Brian Spilsbury junior told The Post that his organisation wanted to stay put. It is two and a half years into a 10-year lease at Bourke Street and runs 30 courses. The Gem Society, Goulburn District Arts Society and several other groups also operate from the site.
"There is definitely a need for a community centre," he said.
"It could be built next door to us. While we could be incorporated into a new build, our preference is to stay because it is fit-for-purpose and gives us certainty.
"...We have been here nearly three years but still can't put our sign up and can't install ramps."
U3A will lodge an expression of interest for the community working party. Both working parties will have to consider a community centre's affordability and ongoing operational costs.
