Michelle McAleer, likely known to many as Mrs McAleer, has been an inspiration to many high school graduates.
In response to the question of who in turn inspired her, it seems the influence of a good teacher goes a long way.
"I'd be remiss not to mention my own English teacher when I was in high school," Mrs McAleer said.
"Her name was Miss Lyons and she was an incredibly knowledgeable English teacher... I always considered myself very fortunate to have had her as a teacher and I wish I'd thanked her actually, but I never did."
A lover of books and stories, Mrs McAleer is equally passionate about Drama and English.
She said if she could encourage one behaviour in her students it would be to keep reading books.
While she acknowledged technology and streaming services had even dented her own reading habits, Mrs McAleer said she would hate to see reading become a "dying art".
"It's such a wonderful escape, and it's such a wonderful way to develop your ideas and become more empathetic," she said.
Regarding favourite books, Mrs McAleer said she couldn't go by The Great Gatsby and Mrs Dalloway.
Currently teaching at Trinity Catholic College, she spent the first 12 years of her teaching career at Mulwaree High School.
"I didn't get into teaching until quite late in life, by which I mean I was 39 years old," Mrs McAleer said.
Before studying teaching, she studied a Bachelor of Arts at the University of New England in the late 1980s. She spent time living in Brisbane and Sydney while pursuing acting and working in aged care to "pay the bills".
Eventually, Mrs McAleer returned to her hometown, Goulburn, to join the Lieder Theatre.
"It was great to get the opportunity to be involved and to perform with a company that was staging productions several times a year and had multiple opportunities for community members to be involved," she said.
"I think it was much more accessible, in Sydney I only managed to become involved in one production per year. So, coming back to Goulburn, the Lieder Theatre provided much more opportunity to actually be performing."
Having already taught acting classes throughout her time in theatre, Mrs McAleer said it was a natural progression to teach English and Drama to high school students.
Some highlights from her years of teaching so far include directing the Mulwaree School Musical Theatre as well as a dramatic production called The Children's Hour.
"I got to work with some amazingly talented young people and community members as well," Mrs McAleer said.
"A couple of my students have gone on to study at NIDA and VCA, that's definitely a highlight when a student goes on to achieve something like that."
However, whether students stay or search elsewhere for opportunities, Mrs McAleer says when it comes to creative and performing arts there is a lot going on in Goulburn.
"It's very exciting right now," she said.
"The Mighty Playwrights program that is run in conjunction with the Lieder Theatre and the [Goulburn Mulwaree] Library is a wonderful project.
"And then the Lieder Theatre is still running shows several times a year so there is just so much going on for people to get involved in and to come and see."
Mrs McAleer is also currently involved in a play produced by Bladwell Productions which will be performed at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.
"I'm having the best time working with Zack Bladwell, he's so young and so bold to be starting his own production company, but he's highly organised and highly professional," she said.
For the play, Mrs McAleer has been cast as the mother of one of her past students.
I actually directed them when they were in year 11... it's really cool to be now playing their mother in a production so many years on," she said.
"It's always interesting when you're engaging with someone as an adult in the community that has been in your classroom."
When asked how she balanced teaching full-time with theatre, Mrs McAleer emphasised how creative pursuits generated energy.
"Once you're involved it is quite immersive and it's not a challenge at all," she said.
Bringing fresh energy into each day is also Mrs McAleer's approach to teaching.
"As a teacher, you learn to walk into class every day, with a clean slate," she said.
"Whatever happened yesterday, is yesterday... each day is a new opportunity for young people to learn."
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
