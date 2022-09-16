It didn't take long for Jenny Bell to tap into a "reciprocal view of the world" and a better way of managing her property.
At a conference on Friday, the Breadalbane artist couldn't help reflecting that she'd lived on or near Gundungurrah and Ngunnawal country all her life.
"But I know I will never have the detailed knowledge of a culture that lived in communion with the land the way the first Australians did. We have a lot to learn from them," she said.
Ms Bell was just one speaker at Community Voice for Hume's Let's Get Earthy conference at the Goulburn Soldiers Club. The day was focused on strategies to make farms sustainable and profitable. It brought together farmers, academics, Landcare and environment groups, Local Land Services and more.
Community Voice for Hume convenor, Bob Philipson, said the benefits of a regenerative approach to agriculture "were becoming more obvious by the day."
Ms Bell is a convert. She grew up on a district farm, moved away to study art and returned in the early 1990s for family reasons. Soon after, she married Rod Edwards and they moved to their sheep grazing property, Bohara.
Her traditional notions of farming gradually turned on their head. The couple joined Landcare and developed a deeper appreciation of soil and the way it could be enriched on a larger scale.
"(Joining Landcare) was one of those pivotal moments you look back on and realise it was the beginning of the transition from managing a unit of production to becoming part of an ecological entity," Ms Bell said.
They planted and fenced off remnant vegetation, which piqued their interest in pasture improvement through natural means.
Ms Bell said she eventually developed a deeper awareness that "soil was alive and teeming with organisms" and that her job as a farmer was to "tune in and enhance nature's capacity."
They embraced holistic management, changing the way they stocked and managed paddocks.
"It was a powerful tool to enhance the health and fertility of our farm," she said.
Rested paddocks were empty of sheep but "not of life." Mrs Bell said it was a big step but doors to new knowledge continued to open.
"I think the earth, our farms and our way of living could all benefit from us tapping into a more reciprocal, cooperative relationship with the natural world," she said.
Keynote speaker, former CSIRO scientist and internationally renowned microbiologist, Walter Jehne, spoke about the importance of regenerating the earth's "carbon sponge" through the natural water cycle. He said this was key to restoring healthy soils and building resilience against climate extremes, including drought.
"We are dependent on this biosystem but for the past 70 years we have been degrading that spring, degrading soil and losing hydrology," he said.
Dr Jehne said the approach would regenerate arid areas, build food sources and cool the planet but it needed to be driven at the grassroots.
Other speakers included Southeast Local Land Services agricultural adviser, Matt Lieschke, agronomist, Hannah McInerney, farmers Craig Hunt, Julia McKay and Adam Rabjohns, Lori Gould from Australian River Restoration, Peter Holding from Farmers for Climate Action and farmer and retired GP, Dr Robert Favaloro.
A range of exhibitors, including Local Land Services, Landcare and the Mulloon Institute also set up information stalls.
