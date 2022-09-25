A Tallong man has been sentenced after police discovered three unregistered guns in an open shipping container at his property.
Shaun William Compton, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of possess unregistered firearm and one count of not keep firearm safely at Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday.
Police documents revealed they were notified that Compton may have been keeping unregistered guns.
Police searched three shipping containers that were located next to the house between 5pm and 7pm on May 25.
The court heard upon opening one of the containers, which was unlocked and partially open, police noticed a hi-vis jacket on the floor and found two guns wrapped inside.
According to police documents they then found a third gun, all three were unsecured and easily accessible.
Compton's lawyer Jacqueline Gore said it was common for people living in rural areas to have access to a lot of storage space.
"This means they keep things that they probably don't need," she said.
Ms Gore said Compton had no intention of using the firearms and simply had his priorities wrong.
"He has always worked long hours... and prioritised his mortgage payments," she said.
"He realises now he should have made disposing of the firearms a priority."
Ms Gore urged the magistrate to consider a sentence which could be served in the community.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie acknowledged that Compton had cooperated with police since the firearms were discovered.
"The responsibility you showed later you should've shown at the beginning by disposing of the firearms," she said.
Magistrate Beattie said the fact that they were "not really hidden and they weren't out of reach of children" was a serious concern.
Compton was put on a 12-month community corrections order under supervision and must complete 150 hours of community service work.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
