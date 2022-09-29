Cr Jason Shepherd hopes that community members will put up their hand to have a greater say in Goulburn Mulwaree's sustainability.
The council is calling for people with appropriate expertise to join its sustainability advisory committee, which will help respond to climate change and biodiversity loss in the area.
It follows on from a temporary working party, comprising community members, secondary school students, a Goulburn Chamber of Commerce representative and a councillor.
That group handed down a host of recommendations, including appointment of a permanent council sustainability education officer, before it wound up.
But now a more permanent advisory group will be established to help carry this work forward. Cr Shepherd has been nominated as the councillor representative, with Cr Carol James as an alternative rep.
"I hope this is the next step in the journey," he said.
"I think the working party has put forward some really important initiatives that we can build on."
Some that will be implemented in the next financial year include:
The working party had pushed for a baseline report by consultants on climate change and sustainability which would identify the broader climate impacts on the area.
The advisory group will be tasked with raising the profile of sustainability in the council's policies and strategic plans and suggesting ideas.
It will comprise up to 10 members, including council staff and community members who have expertise or experience in sustainability. This could include climate change, emissions reduction, waste management, biodiversity and natural resource management, sustainable food production, the built environment and community engagement and education, a report stated.
Expressions of interest are due by Friday, October 7 and can be posted to 'The Chief Executive Officer, Goulburn Mulwaree Council, Locked Bag 22, Goulburn NSW 2580 or emailed to council@goulburn.nsw.gov.au
Cr Shepherd said while he was only one of nine councillors, he had advocated for the advisory group to be made permanent.
Meantime, the call is also out for people to join a community centre working party.
Mayor Peter Walker was elected as the council representative at the most recent meeting. Expressions of interest have been advertised for three community members for the working party, which would also include council staff.
They will be charged with providing options for a new community centre, determining its preferred location, a concept layout, other potential users and an estimated cost. The design would enable services currently located at the Auburn Street community centre to continue.
Staff have gathered feedback from existing users to guide the working party.
A new community centre has generated extensive councillor debate. Mayor Peter Walker previously opposed the former Bourke Street council depot's sale to NSW Police on the basis the site could be used for a community centre.
Several groups, including Goulburn U3A, currently use the space. This could be retained with a new community centre built beside it.
However Cr Walker told a recent meeting that no specific location was locked in and the working party would explore all options. It's expected to cost more than $5 million.
Expressions of interest are due by October 7 to the same addresses listed above.
