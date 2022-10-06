Custodians of Saint Saviour's Cathedral had the chance to spruik its significance when the state's heritage minister dropped in this week.
Minister for environment and heritage, James Griffin, visited the 1874 Edmund Blacket designed cathedral on Tuesday with Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman.
It was a chance to see the restoration project currently underway
Work started several years ago to stabilise foundations and address rising and falling damp.
The 'Great Eastern Window' is also being restored with the help of a $125,000 state government grant. The Cathedral matched this amount. The window is the only example of Heaton, Butler and Bayne's work in Australia.
On Tuesday, Dean Phillip Saunders and Sub-Dean Anne Wentzel gave the politicians a history tour of the stunning structure.
"It's a beautiful cathedral and an adornment to Goulburn," Mr Griffin told The Post.
"The amount of history in every corner is astounding and it's great to see the heritage grants in action. I'm hearing from people that they'd love to see a spire on the cathedral."
A spire on top of the 1988 cathedral tower has been flagged for many years. However funding has been a stumbling block. The Very Reverend Saunders said more urgent work had also taken priority.
Mr Griffin said the state's heritage grants were now open and went to the heart of the Cathedral's restoration.
"The guttering, for example, needs to be replaced and we hope the cathedral puts in an application," he said.
"It would be wonderful to keep maintaining it and ensuring it is here for many, many years."
While in Goulburn, Mr Griffin also toured Kenmore Hospital and met with landowners undertaking environmental rehabilitation works.
