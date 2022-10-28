Wakefield Park's future has hit a roadblock despite several high-level meetings.
Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker, CEO Aaron Johansson and MP Wendy Tuckerman recently met with sports minister Alister Henskens about the Braidwood Road facility.
The parties are trying to find a solution for the raceway's continued operation following a July NSW Land and Environment Court decision. The court approved a development application carrying stricter operating conditions than that imposed by the council a year earlier.
Wakefield Park management described these as "unworkable" and suspended operations in early September.
Mr Johansson said the council has recently pursued a relaxation of the Motor Sport Events Act 2022 for the facility.
"This legislation only relates to racing on public streets, as opposed to a circuit, so ultimately be were unsuccessful with the lobbying," he said.
"The only was forward now is if (Wakefield owners) Benalla Auto Club (BAC) is to surrender the 2021 (court) consent and submit a new DA, which would have to be substantially different to the previous one. We can't say what they'll do but we'll urge them to move forward."
The CEO said the court action, mounted by Benalla in response to the council's July, 2020 consent, effectively took the matter out of the council's hands.
However he, Cr Walker and senior planners talk regularly with the company.
"From an economic development point of view, Wakefield is a significant contributor to the local economy and I'd personally like to see it back up and running to assist business," Mr Johansson said.
But BAC director, Bruce Robertson, said a new DA was not the only avenue.
"There are several mechanisms within state planning laws that they can use. (For example) they could make us a state supported facility," he said.
"It's not all about putting a new DA. Why would we lodge something that would fail and not work for us? Everyone has to start exploring options."
Mr Robertson did not discount a staged DA approach to at least resurrect operations in the first instance. Future stages could take account of changed priorities and market conditions since the 2019 application was lodged.
He confirmed talks were underway with the council about this and praised the organisation for starting discussions "the day after the court's decision was handed down."
But he was frustrated the company couldn't secure meetings with state ministers, mainly due to "back-end issues."
"Everyone is trying to solve the problem without us...We're not able to state our case," he said.
"...We are now in a position of strength with a petition behind us. We need to meet with Wendy Tuckerman and other ministers to gauge their mood.
"Everyone is saying Wakefield Park must be supported, but what next. Show us what you can do."
The company hopes to meet with Ms Tuckerman in coming weeks. Representatives will also meet with Goulburn-based One Nation MLC, Rod Roberts.
Mr Robertson described the petition, mounted by a separate group, Save Wakefield Park, as "absolutely stunning" and one of the fastest filling of its type. As of 1pm Friday it had 28,500 signatures, well over the 20,000 required for parliamentary debate. The petition closes at midnight Friday, October 28.
"It shows there is a massive support base and demand for Wakefield," he said.
"If that's not a wake-up call that this is important, I don't know what is. I can't think of anything that is more topical for the Goulburn electorate."
Mr Robertson said an earlier relocation proposal to the ACT was "on the backburner" because the company was convinced there was a pathway to keep the circuit near Goulburn.
In a recent speech to Parliament, Ms Tuckerman said she had facilitated meetings between the council and Regional NSW, the Office of Sport, the planning department to consider all viable options for the facility.
"I firmly believe that the matter of Wakefield Park's operations and noise management should have been dealt with and determined by council through mediation and without legal intervention," she said.
"It is extremely disappointing that the parties were unable to negotiate a better outcome before the matter proceeded to the Land and Environment Court."
But she welcomed the community support for Wakefield, reflected in a 27,000-signature parliamentary petition. This will be debated at a future date.
Ms Tuckerman said she backed "the government's commitment to working with the court's decision, while taking into account the expectations of all stakeholders. She stressed that no-one, including noise complainants, had ever wanted to shut down the circuit.
"At the same time, I ask council and the club to continue to work towards a solution that ensures Wakefield Park's future for the community," she said.
