Deluge closes roads, floods waterways across Goulburn and district

Update Tuesday 1pm
Upper Lachlan Shire Council has advised that spots on the Taralga-Oberon Road that had been closed - at Curraweela Creek and Abercrombie River - have been reopened.
It is urging motorists to proceed with caution as there is still water on the road.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has also advised that all of its sports fields are closed until further notice, due to waterlogging.
Heavy rain on Monday and overnight has prompted a host of road closures throughout Goulburn and district.
Goulburn Airport recorded 38mm in the 24 hours to 9am Tuesday but outlying areas recorded much more. Lake Bathurst resident, Rhi Sugars, registered at least 55mm in the gauge which sparked flooding across Braidwood Road. This has since receded.
Gunning's main street was hardest hit, with the Telegraph Hotel reporting heavy inundation. It and several Yass Street businesses are closed on Tuesday for mopping up after the deluge. The street has been re-opened.
The following roads are closed in Goulburn Mulwaree due to flooding:
Drive with Caution: Damaged Pavement / Water Over Road
In Upper Lachlan shire the following roads are closed:
