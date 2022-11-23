Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Tussle continues over Goulburn's Saint John's orphanage demolition

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 23 2022 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old Saint John's Orphanage, perched on a hill overlooking Bourke Street, will not be demolished until early 2023. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A former fire-damaged orphanage will not be demolished by Goulburn Mulwaree Council's end of year deadline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.