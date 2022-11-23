A former fire-damaged orphanage will not be demolished by Goulburn Mulwaree Council's end of year deadline.
Saint John's orphanage owner, John Ferrara said he had advised the council the work would take two months longer than expected due to the complexities involved.
"I'm doing my best to comply with the council's order. I'm working on it every day and I'll get it done when I can," he told The Post.
At the same time, SafeWork has cracked down on safety and security at the site.
In June, councillors set a December 31, 2022 deadline for the Mundy Street structure to be bulldozed. But first, it ordered that all asbestos be removed by an accredited and licensed person.
The old orphanage was extensively damaged by successive fires in 2015 and 2016 and from smaller ones since. Intruders have also entered the building, which the council declared a public safety risk.
Mr Ferrara advised planners in June that asbestos removal would start in July. He hoped to demolish the orphanage by November 30.
But council CEO Aaron Johannson confirmed the council was only notified on November 8 that the owner had engaged a licensed asbestos remover.
"(We) are hopeful that all works will be completed by this (December 31) deadline," he said.
Councillors in June and on several previous occasions resolved to pursue legal action against Mr Ferrara if deadlines were not met. Several have come and gone.
Asked about the course if December's deadline wasn't met, Mr Johansson said "council officers were considering their legal options."
Compliance officers have also been conducting regular inspections since October 6 when three teens entered the building. One of them fell "from a height" inside, according to NSW Ambulance. She was later treated for back pain at her nearby home, where she had walked afterwards.
The CEO said the inspections were to ensure the site was kept safe.
"The October 6 incident was investigated by SafeWork and the council has been advised that all recommendations were complied with," he said.
"Significant improvements to the fencing were completed to secure the property. The council is liaising regularly with SafeWork regarding this property. Any recorded break-ins into the property are referred to NSW Police and SafeWork for their investigation."
SafeWork confirmed it had issued an improvement notice to address security and the owner had complied with this.
It also issued an improvement notice for asbestos removal and provided a demolition code of practice to Mr Ferrara. He did not incur penalty notices.
The council's strategic planning business manager, Kate Wooll, told councillors last week that the asbestos should be removed before demolition.
"(If not), in our opinion there is a substantial risk with a multi-storey building that dust and asbestos fibres will spill from the site," she said.
Since SafeWork's involvement, fencing had been improved and the property was more secure, Ms Wooll told councillors.
Planners wanted to see a plan on how the December 31 deadline would be met.
"Since SafeWork's involvement we've seen more genuine activity and it is moving forward in a more positive way than...previously. We can only work with the solicitor to ensure that happens," Ms Wooll said.
Mr Ferrara told The Post the job was not straightforward and bad weather, including wind, had thwarted progress.
"There's a lot of preparation and I have to find the money to do it. The council can issue an order but there's a lot to consider...You can't move asbestos when there's wind," he said.
He expected asbestos removal to start "shortly."
Mr Ferrara said he had demolished several rear buildings that didn't contain asbestos. Amidst this, a bulldozer became bogged.
"It will easily be two months over the deadline...When it happens, it happens," he said.
Mr Ferrara plans to develop an apartment block on the large block. A development application hasn't been lodged.
