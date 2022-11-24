Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral has undergone some of the most significant design changes in decades, amid a $10 million restoration.
The man who advised on the new-look interior believes people will soon get used to the alterations.
Australian Bishops Conference general secretary, The Reverend Dr Stephen Hackett MSC, put his doctorate in liturgical architecture to good use when the Archdiocese called for his input 18 months ago.
"It was about making the best use of what was here but also utilising things that had been part of the building much earlier in its history but which were no longer in use," he said.
One of the biggest changes is the removal of side pews. Father Hackett said pews were only introduced to churches 300 to 400 years ago and before that, would only have been used for dignitaries and the infirm. The remaining space was open.
"If you venture into the great cathedrals of Europe and Saint Mary's in Sydney, the side aisles are open space and seating can be introduced if needed for large congregations," Father Hackett said.
"It provides for processional movement. The liturgy itself is processional but space has become very restricted by filling every space in the church with pews."
Father Hackett said though it was a major change, he believed people would soon become accustomed to it and "feel right at home."
The removal will space for people to admire and pray before the 14 Stations of the Cross. International Conservation Services has restored the Stations to their original form. The firm was commissioned to clean and repair the framed artworks but soon discovered paint underneath a cream lacquer. The team researched and cross-matched paint colours and meticulously returned them to their original form.
Restoration committee chair Dr Ursula Stephens said people had sponsored the $15,000 cost of restoring each one.
"They are French and the (oak) frames are in good condition. Some finials were broken and were carved again," Father Hackett said.
"It is all good restoration work and has come up beautifully."
The pew removal also exposes the restored parquetry floor, previously hidden under Clark rubber tiles.
Elsewhere, a baptismal font previously sitting in the cathedral's rear corner was resurrected, restored and placed in a dedicated area, surrounded by altar rails, on the northern side.
Father Hackett said it replaced a more modern font that had "little history or detail in its design."
The railing originally in front of the altar has been repurposed for the baptistry and other devotional spaces.
The Cathedral, built from 1872 to 1890, is the only greenstone building of its type in the world. The material came from a Bungonia Road quarry and was crafted into a neo-gothic revival design by Italian architect, Andrea Stombuco.
Father Hackett described it as a beautiful building which was unique for its greenstone.
Like many, Sts Peter and Paul's received various makeovers as funds allowed. A high altar replaced a more modest one. In the recent work, the altar was extended with a mensa and columns.
"Everything is pretty well restored, from the exterior stonework, the tuckpointing, the stencilling in the sanctuary and removal of old flaking plaster," he said.
"Almost everything that could be done has been done...I think it has come up beautifully and they would be very pleased with the result."
The refurbished Cathedral will officially open at a Mass at 11am on Wednesday, November 30. Archbishop Christopher Prowse will concelebrate the Mass with bishops and clergy. The Pope's ambassador to Australia, Archbishop Charles Balvo, will also be present. Some 500 people are expected to attend the gathering, which will be followed by a celebration in the presbytery grounds afterwards.
