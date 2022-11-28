There were plenty of laughs and semi-serious competition when up to 120 people competed in the annual Mayoral Charity Golf Day on Friday.
The event, sponsored by Holcim, brought together 29 teams of four, which raised money for local charities. Each participant paid a $40 entry fee to play the 18 holes. A raffle, with prizes donated by numerous Goulburn and district businesses, also raised valuable funds.
It was the first time the event had been staged since 2019, given bushfire and COVID impacts. The day was blessed with perfect conditions.
READ MORE:
This year the beneficiaries are Goulburn Riding for the Disabled (RDA), which receives 60 per cent of proceeds, CanAssist (30pc) and Peanuts Wellbeing Sanctuary at Windellama.
Total proceeds are still being tallied.
Mayor Peter Walker praised people's generosity for the event.
The mayoral charity golf day is special to the community and without sponsors, we can't hold it," he said.
"...This is a very passionate area and it makes me proud to be part of the community."
ALSO READ: Car and Bike show gleams with record entries
Major winners on the day included the Johnson and Sendall team of Mick O'Neill, Sam Rowland, Sue Bui and Peter Rowland, which took out the 'scratch category.' The Riff Raff team of Mark Perkins, Toby Johns, Paul Britton and Paul Robertson took out the nett prize.
A host of other prizes were also distributed, thanks to sponsors.
Goulburn Country Motors donated a Toyota GR86 Sports car for the first person to hit a hole in one on the eighth but this was not won.
Rapid Relief provided a barbecue lunch and other refreshments.
RDA secretary Jo Grove said she was very grateful for a large portion of the proceeds.
"We would like the money to go towards upkeep of the ponies while we continue fundraising for our new development," she said.
"We're very excited about the future."
RDA is building a new home, including an arena, on leased council land off Taralga Road.
ALSO READ:
Meantime, Peanuts Wellbeing Sanctuary co-owner, Mick Still, said funds would be channelled into helping abused and disadvantaged youth. The Windellama based not-for-profit organisation teaches life skills, basic first aid, mental health for children and stages team building exercises and games.
"At the end of the day it is about breaking the cycle of abuse and making a difference to lives," Mr Still said.
"...We exist from what we raise ourselves and through donations...so we're thrilled to have this charity golf day."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.