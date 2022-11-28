Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Goulburn Mulwaree Mayoral Charity Golf Day goes off a treat

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 28 2022 - 11:44am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were plenty of laughs and semi-serious competition when up to 120 people competed in the annual Mayoral Charity Golf Day on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.