Hundreds of people poured into Belmore Park on Saturday for Pictures and Popcorn in the Park.
The day, running from noon until 9pm, was action-packed with a Kids Zone, Eat Street and market stalls and musical and theatrical entertainment.
If children weren't lined up to see Santa, they were climbing the rock wall, having their face painted, playing on the jumping castle or in the gaming van.
The Lieder Youth Theatre entranced youngsters with their 'Bubble Show,' a continuous piece of physical theatre, with special effects, soundscape, puppetry and sculpture.
Families enjoyed picnics and the wide array of cuisines on offer before settling in for three films, The Polar Express, The Grinch and later, The Holiday.
In between, they enjoyed performances by local musicians on the main stage.
A licensed bar set up from 5pm to 8pm under a special liquor licence granted for the occasion.
The day was also an opportunity for Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and Mayor Peter Walker to open the $488,210 Streets as Shared Spaces initiative.
Under the state government funded program a 'Café Hub' at the front of Belmore Park has been created. It also includes more seating, a pedestrian crossing at the corner of Market and Auburn Streets, 3D pop-up chalk art, seating and tables in Russell Lane and tree guards with seating in Auburn Street.
