Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

TNT/Fedex parcel delivery delays affect Tarago and district

Updated November 29 2022 - 1:56pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner of Bent Shed Produce, Fiona McNeill, says delays in delivering TNT/Fedex parcels is potentially hurting business and individuals at a critical time of year. Picture supplied.

A small business owner says delays in delivering TNT/Fedex parcels to the region may be having serious impacts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.