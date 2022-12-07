Spoils of the annual Holcim Mayoral Charity Golf Day have been distributed to three grateful community groups.
Mayor Peter Walker said more than $17,200 was raised at the Friday, November 25 event at Goulburn Golf Club.
Up to 130 people, participated in the fundraiser, across 29 teams of four.
"It was a packed house," he told Tuesday night's council meeting.
"These functions don't happen without sponsors and staff input...The community really gets right behind it. Recently we've had Convoy for Kids and lots of other fundraisers over the past few weeks. This community is just so giving, it's unbelievable, and I do thank the many sponsors out there for their support."
Goulburn Riding for Disabled (RDA) secretary Jo Grove was especially appreciative. Under funding split, RDA receives 60 per cent of proceeds.
Ms Grove said the charitable organisation was "absolutely ecstatic" with the donation.
"We have been fundraising heavily for our new development (off Taralga Road) and this money towards that will be less (funding) we have to find so we are forever grateful," she said.
"It was a great day. It was buzzing and people were energetic and people were willing to donate."
RDA wants to build a new arena within a 64 hectare parcel, leased from the council. It is joining forces on the lease with Goulburn Campdraft Association, which is proposing a state of the art equine centre and competition arena.
Meantime, CanAssist Goulburn received one-third of the proceeds. Community liaison officer Ruth Doggett thanked Holcim and the council for what she described as "a wonderful day."
Peanuts Wellbeing Sanctuary at Windellama received 10 per cent of proceeds. The charity was also granted the right to run a raffle which raised $3485. Goulburn and district businesses donated prizes.
Co-owner Michael Still said the charity worked with abused and neglected children.
"We also take in abused and neglected animals and that can be from domestic violence or hardship cases," he said.
"One thing we know is that with domestic violence, when children are separated from their homes, one of their greatest fears is losing their pets. (At Peanuts) they can come and visit them and still feel connected."
In addition, the sanctuary runs programs for children to spend time with animals, learn junior first aid, cooking and life skills.
The charity golf day funds will be channelled into these programs.
Holcim's Lynwood Quarry manager, Wayne Beattie, was on hand for the presentation.
"It's always nice to put back into the community we rely so heavily upon," he said.
Mr Beattie hoped the soon to expire sponsorship agreement would be renewed to continue the company's involvement.
