Her bubbly personality and wide smile were immediately apparent.
Martin Yeadon was completely smitten when he glimpsed his future wife, Lynda for the first time. Soon, he came to appreciate her immense depth of talent that could also light up a stage.
"She was my angel and kept me going," Martin said this week.
Mrs Yeadon, a stalwart of the city's theatrical scene, died in Goulburn Base Hospital on Saturday, December 3 after battling pulmonary hypertension and sarcoidosis for some seven years. The chronic auto-immune disease of the lungs had sapped her energy, but true to style, she maintained an active interest in everything around her.
Martin said Lynda's passing came too suddenly for him and their four children, Drew, Sam, Kate and Sarah. She was just fifty-three.
Born Lynda Boardman in Liverpool, she was the youngest of three children, including brothers Eddie and Alex. The family moved to Goulburn when she was a baby. Lynda attended Bourke Street Public School and then Goulburn High School.
Later, she undertook a teaching degree at Macquarie University and became a science teacher at Goulburn High School. She subsequently taught Maths and computer studies at Goulburn TAFE.
Theatre ran in her blood. Lynda met Martin through the Goulburn Gilbert and Sullivan Society where the latter was helping out back stage. Her parents, Alex and Jean, were intimately involved in the Society. Lynda acted and sang and made a big impression.
"When she was at uni she needed a ball partner and asked me," Martin said.
"We just clicked; she had such a bubbly personality. It started from there and we were married for 30 years."
If not on stage, Lynda was helping to build sets or make costumes for G&S and then the Argyle Society. The two bounced off one another to solve production challenges.
She loved bellringing at Saint Saviour's Cathedral and was part of a group that helped bring bells from England for the tower in 1988.
Lynda was a member of the Saint Saviour's Parish Council and sang in the choir, under Dr Paul Paviour's musical direction.
She also gave input into Goulburn Base Hospital's $165 million upgrade as part of a committee.
But family was also a major focus. Martin said she assiduously scrapbooked her children's achievements.
"She adored her kids," he said.
While she didn't teach fulltime after her 1994 marriage, Lynda devoted hours to her children's education. She also tutored other students, who frequently brought her gifts in appreciation of the difference she'd made.
Martin said his wife was his saviour when he was almost killed in a truck crash on the Hume Highway near Mittagong 10 years ago. He broke almost every bone in his body.
"I shouldn't be walking but I am thanks to her care and support," he said.
In more recent years, the couple helped form the Rocky Hill Musical Society. In a social media post, the committee expressed its deep condolences to the family.
"Lynda's creative flair, love for her family and friends, passion for musical theatre and contribution to building our company will be remembered. She left and indelible mark on us with her artistic visions and musical directorship," the post stated.
"...Lynda often spoke about the joy and confidence she gained from performing and creating. She loved and embraced all aspects of musical theatre...She was a loving and supporting friend to many (and) will be missed by those who knew her."
The company produced successful shows like Seussical, Madagascar Jnr, Oliver and The Wizard of Oz with her help.
The Goulburn Performing Arts Centre management also paid tribute to Lynda as a "stalwart of the Goulburn performing arts community."
Despite her health problems, Martin said his wife was determined to see Phantom of the Opera in Sydney in recent months. She was also running a children's project at Christ Church, West Goulburn.
Lynda was again admitted to hospital on Thursday, December 1, this time with pneumonia. By late Friday, her blood pressure had dropped. She passed away in the early hours of Saturday, surrounded by family.
Martin said his wife left an enduring mark on everyone she met.
"She just had that personality and smile. She made me laugh and made me very happy," he said.
Lynda is also survived by her brothers, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews
Her funeral service will be held at 11am Wednesday, December 14 at Christ Church, West Goulburn. Interment will follow at Goulburn Lawn Cemetery.
