Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Goulburn marks 60th anniversary of the catholic school strike

By Louise Thrower
Updated December 16 2022 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reflections on the momentous catholic school strike in Goulburn were uppermost at a recent function.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.