Sadie Brown scoured almost every newspaper for news of her husband during World War Two.
The Goulburn woman was hoping for the best after Milton (Dick) Brown was captured following the February, 1942 fall of Singapore.
"Am being treated well and in the best of health. I do hope this note finds you, Rodney and Judith the same. Give Mum and Dad my love. Chin up, cheerio and remember I remain forever your loving husband, Dick," he wrote from captivity on June 20, 1942.
Sadly, Dick died exactly three years later on the second death march from Sandakan to Ranua. He had spent three years in starving and brutal conditions in Sandakan's POW camp.
Daughter-in-law and Goulburn historian, Lynette Brown, said Sadie kept every newspaper during the war to see if Dick was mentioned.
"It was four to five months after the war that she found out he had died," she said.
He was buried in the Labuan War Cemetery in Malaysia. Sadie lived to more than 100 years of age.
Her son, Rodney, whom Lynette later married, was just three when his father died.
Dick's letters and details of his service in the 2/10th Field Ambulance form just one part of a new exhibition at the Rocky Hill War Memorial Museum.
Goulburn 1939-1945: A memoir of service and the home front opened on Friday, December 16 before an appreciative gathering.
Curated by the council's museums coordinator, Kerry Ross and museums officer, Julieanne Salway, it details some of the lesser known stories of Goulburn's World War Two involvement. It followed a public call-out but also hours of research by museum volunteers.
"Some of the stories were amazing," Ms Ross said.
"The use of Kenmore Hospital as a repatriation facility for injured soldiers was the largest civilian evacuation up until Cyclone Tracy (in 1974)."
More than 3000 people were admitted to the repatriation hospital from 1942 to 1946. Ms Ross said the "overwhelming majority" had psychological conditions from the war but this was not recognised by the military. Some 100,000 service personnel were rejected for psychological help during the war.
The exhibition displays a Kenmore straight jacket and many other war items, including letters written by Lance Corporal John Patrick Chesterton from Changi POW camp, the uniform of Flight Sergeant Brian Manfred (grandson of Goulburn architect, EC Manfred), recollections, photos and military equipment.
Servicemen such as the late Norm Goldsborough, who flew Spitfires in England, and Gunning man, Lance Cooke are also featured. Medical books belonging to the legendary Dr Alan Hazelton, who risked his life as part of the 2/10th Field Ambulance to care for prisoners of war on the Thai - Burma railway, are on display.
Researchers have detailed the stories of Lake Bathurst's role as an inland fuel storage in 16 underground tanks, Goulburn's munitions factory and compiled a timeline of Goulburn's involvement.
"Goulburn's role was substantial during the war," Ms Ross said.
"It wasn't just those in service but what people in the community did. They were creating bunkers, spotting planes and helping to dig trenches."
Ms Salway said on the home front, the Women's Land Army performed many of the jobs, including helping to manage farms, while men were away serving. What's more, they worked largely without recognition.
People were urged to plant a vegetable garden for victory or have chooks, so they didn't run out of food.
The top of the AMP building in Auburn Street was a base for volunteer air observers.
"We had a real sense that we could be in danger, especially when the Japanese bombed Darwin," she said.
"People rallied and joined together to do what they could because they all knew someone who was serving."
But there was time for fun.
In 1940, APEX organised a Soapbox derby down Auburn Street, starting at the Gill Memorial Boys Home. It drew 5000 people and raised money for the war effort. Later, the vehicles were displayed in a local theatre.
Ms Salway said the exhibition had been an enjoyable experience that offered valuable insight into Goulburn's role during the war.
The exhibition runs until April, 2024.
