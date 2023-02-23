Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Labor's Michael Pilbrow and Julia Finn defend Wakefield Park policy

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated February 23 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shadow state sports minister, Julia Finn, Evolution Trophies co-owners Craig Norris and Brandon Doggett, and Labor candidate for Goulburn, Michael Pilbrow. Picture by Louise Thrower.

The politics over Wakefield Park's future continues, with Labor highlighting the economic impact of the raceway's suspension.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.