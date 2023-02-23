The politics over Wakefield Park's future continues, with Labor highlighting the economic impact of the raceway's suspension.
The party's Goulburn candidate, Michael Pilbrow, and shadow sports minister, Julia Finn, dropped in on Evolution Trophies and several other businesses this week.
They have also stood behind their January election pledge to commit $1 million towards noise mitigation measures, a statewide motorsports strategy to ensure the facility stays open long-term. It has also promised to facilitate discussions between Goulburn Mulwaree Council and the state planning and sports departments to re-open the raceway as soon as possible.
Under questioning, Ms Finn said the $1m figure resulted from talks with owners, the Benalla Auto Club, shadow planning minister, Paul Scully, and Mr Pilbrow. She could not say exactly what measures it would fund.
"It is still $1 million more than what the government is promising," she said.
"...I've met with BAC three times so it's not true for (Liberal MP) Wendy Tuckerman to say we've had no consultation. She should be throwing up solutions rather than insults...."
Mrs Tuckerman previously said Labor's announcement demonstrated it had "absolutely no understanding of the issue at the heart of Wakefield Park's closure" and that they "had not consulted the committee and management." She said she had consistently worked towards an answer.
On Wednesday, Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Darrell Chambers said he had secured a commitment from Premier Dominic Perrottet during his Goulburn visit to develop a statewide motorsports strategy.
Speaking on Monday, Ms Finn said she and Labor representatives had also met with Motorsport Australia about a strategy.
"I'll introduce one because it's important we identify ways that Wakefield Park can get back on its feet again," she said.
"It would give people confidence to invest and direction on how to proceed. We are currently being left behind other states when it comes to motorsport."
Mr Pilbrow also said Labor's pledges were informed by BAC talks and Mr Scully had "expressed confidence" in the ability to deliver them.
He said the raceways' September suspension of activities due to noise conditions imposed by the NSW Land and Environment Court was continuing to impact business.
Evolution Trophies co-owner Brandon Doggett told The Post the business derived about $12,000 annually from Wakefield Park through trophies, merchandise and promotional items over the past five years.
"We called it our rent account," he said.
His business partner, Craig Norris said it was consistent earner for Evolution Trophies.
"We knew we could rely on it so it was shock when it closed. The entire community was shocked. It would be lovely to see it up and running again because that's what the majority of Goulburn wants," he said.
