The sheer number and variety of people from all walks of life was not lost on Eli Toparis.
Up to 400 people filed into his late father, Con's memorial service at Saint Saviour's Cathedral on Friday. They were family, friends, cycling buddies and others whose only interaction was that his father had made them a coffee at his Greengrocer Cafe and Cyclery.
Con Toparis died on February 18 following a collision with a motorbike as he was cycling on the Crookwell Road, near Marsden Weir. The circumstances remain under police investigation.
A private funeral service, officiated by Bishop Bartholomew at Goulburn's Greek Orthodox Church, Saint Panteleimon, was held on Thursday, March 16.
But on Friday, the community paid tribute to a man Eli said had lived a life worthy of 10 men, was humble, selfless to his family and community, and cared for his neighbour.
"We miss Con because of the joy, fulfilment and goodness he brought to our lives, and that is what we should be celebrating and perhaps taking a note from his book and enacting some of that in our own lives," the 20-year-old told the congregation.
Through his energy, drive and vision he established the cafe 20 years ago and made it "one of the most successful cycling stores in the southern hemisphere." It was also something of an institution in Goulburn and overseas, as celebrant, The Reverend Haydn Swinbourn explained.
Eli said his father had a strong work ethic and despite the setback of a 2016 fire, had rebuilt the cafe.
"The shop for all its positives is a leviathan that was built, maintained and grew with the efforts of one man, Con. Dad gave so much to the community, but The Greengrocer was his biggest gift to Goulburn," he said.
Sport was also an "addiction." He ran marathons, competed in triathlons, raced motorcycles, cars, mountain bikes, road bikes, played soccer and much more.
While protective of his family, he trusted his sons, including 16-year-old Costa to drive around a Go-Kart track at 200km/h on his journey to a professional racing career.
Eli said his father loved family life - bonfires at home, meals together, "team meetings" about key decisions and watching television.
"I truly believe I am the luckiest son in the world for I shall honestly be able to say for the rest of my life that my father was my best friend, the greatest father and the best man I ever knew," he said.
"I do not want you to be sorrowful from this tragedy but rather I want to see you smile and have full hearts that you had the honour to meet such a man, a man whose output in the world shall be firmly in the side of good."
Costa, who was in the UK with mother, Lana, when his father died, said sometimes the world "could deliver a knock-out punch."
He fondly recalled trips with his father to and from Go-Kart competitions, the van full of equipment and trophies and rock 'n roll music playing.
"Today I thanks and cherish my Dad, a man who took the time to check everything at race meetings. He was the crazy man running from one side of the track to the other, making sure I was perfecting my craft," Costa said.
"...I know I'd never be anywhere near the driver or person I am today without him and that he wants me to continue being the best motor racer I can. He taught me that it is far more important to be a champion in life, to be kind, work hard and show respect."
The teenager has just joined Formula GB3 racing with Rodin Carlin Motorsport in the UK.
Con's wife, Lana, said her husband never felt freer than when he was riding a bike. He wanted others to have the same experience and was the hardest working person she knew. Amid the busyness, he always found time to listen to people and tried to find solutions to their problems.
At the same time, he created a loving family life, filled with respect for each other. He lovingly cared for his ill father, Elley, lived by Christian values and was "kind, gentle and generous beyond words."
He also loved fast cars, Levi jeans, live music, being at home, his animals, pizza, the beach at 5am, loyalty, being romantic and watching his sons' successes.
"Con believed a simple life was a good life. He fully understood family, love, kindness and respect were the key ingredients needed for a perfect recipe," Lana said.
"...While I'm heartbroken, I was so lucky to have met the love of my life. Today I am joyful to see how much Con was loved by all of you."
