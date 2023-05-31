Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

BlazeAid volunteers gather at Taralga to help out after Curraweela fire

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upper Lachlan Shire councillor, Jo Marshall, dropped into the Taralga showground BlazeAid camp to meet its manager and volunteer, Mike Roberts, on Wednesday. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Upper Lachlan Shire councillor, Jo Marshall, dropped into the Taralga showground BlazeAid camp to meet its manager and volunteer, Mike Roberts, on Wednesday. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A young Irish couple, backpackers, a student and a 'grey nomad' are among those pitching in to help farmers recover from the Curraweela fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.