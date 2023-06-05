A truck fire at Tarago has temporarily blocked lanes.
RFS and NSW Fire and Rescue crews were called to Goulburn Street, Tarago, at 4.30pm where they found a truck's trailer alight.
RFS Southern Tablelands operations officer, Jacob Boddy, said the rear brakes had overheated and caught alight as the vehicle was driving along the road to Bungendore. However the driver managed to free the trailer from the vehicle. He said the trailer wasn't loaded with anything.
Two Tarago RFS units and one NSW Fire and Recue crew are on the scene.
Mr Boddy said no one was trapped or injured. Police remain on scene patrolling traffic as both travel lanes remain closed. People are urged to avoid the area as traffic is building up.
Resident James French said he heard a loud bang and then smelt burning rubber from his house nearby. He ran out while his neighbour called emergency services.
Meantime, in Goulburn, both fire authorities also attended a vehicle fire behind the former Tully Park Tavern on Brewer Street.
Mr Boddy said crews arrived at about 5pm Monday to find a car fully engulfed.
The vehicle was soon extinguished. A small amount of grass was also burnt
Ambulance attended as a precaution but no one was injured.
Earlier, at 2.45pm, NSW Fire and Rescue was called to a minor gas leak at Goulburn's TAFE campus. Police said a line was accidentally cut during work. A small number of people were evacuated from the area.
The gas company sealed the line within 10 minutes, police said.
