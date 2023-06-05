Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Truck fire at Tarago temporarily blocks Goulburn to Bungendore Road

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated June 5 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A truck fire has temporarily blocked travel lanes on the Goulburn to Bungendore Road, just outside Tarago. Picture by James French.
A truck fire has temporarily blocked travel lanes on the Goulburn to Bungendore Road, just outside Tarago. Picture by James French.

A truck fire at Tarago has temporarily blocked lanes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.