More than 500 people flocked to the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre (GPAC) over the weekend for a local production.
Bladwell Productions' staging of Andrew Bovell's 1980s play, After Dinner, had audiences laughing and pondering the nuances and fashions of the era.
The play, described as a "collision of lonely hearts, sex, friendship" was produced by Zac Bladwell and co-directed by Michelle McAleer and Hannah Cotton.
GPAC manager, Raina Savage said the five performances across June 2 to 4 drew more than 500 people.
"It was received very well," she said.
"I know the production company certainly benefited financially and that's great because it was always a concern of local groups that they wouldn't be able to afford GPAC."
In August 2022, Bladwell Productions also staged Things I know to be True at the venue. In early November, the company will stage The Almighty Sometimes at GPAC, directed by Mr Bladwell.
"We were very excited to encourage Zac and his team of young collaborators to become very active in directing and acting and presenting good Australian drama," Ms Savage said.
"It can sometimes be a hard sell for us but when it's a local production, people are more willing to attend. Some who came on the weekend hadn't been to GPAC before and have booked to come back."
The Centre also mentors locals in all aspects of productions, directing and acting.
Goulburn playwright, David Cole, held a reading of his latest work, Russian Doll, at GPAC in April. This will be staged as part of the Festival of Regional Theatre in October.
Meantime, Cole's successful production of The Waltz at the Performing Arts Centre in October, 2022 has led to more opportunity. The play is being staged at Queanbeyan's Q Theatre on June 9 and 10.
Also this year, the Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company will stage The Addams Family at GPAC.
