Vehicle crashes and fires keep emergency services busy

A woman was transported to hospital on Tuesday morning following a two-car collision in Goulburn.
Police said a woman was driving north on Hume Street at about 8am and went to turn right into Finlay Road when she was blinded by the sun.
The car collided with a vehicle travelling south on Hume Street.
Police said the woman was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital as a precaution. A NSW Ambulance spokesman said she was suffering neck injuries.
The driver of the southbound vehicle was not injured. Both cars sustained damage.
The intersection has recorded multiple collisions in recent years, prompting Goulburn Mulwaree Council to lobby for a roundabout.
Later, at 10am Tuesday, emergency services attended a single-vehicle rollover, north of Goulburn.
RFS operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said the crash occurred on the Hume Highway's southbound lane, near the Boxers Road intersection.
Two Towrang brigades attended, along with police and ambulance.
However the occupants managed to free themselves from the vehicle. NSW Ambulance had no further details.
RFS crews cleaned up a minor fluid spill and a small amount of debris.
Meantime, it was a busy weekend for Southern Tablelands RFS. Mr Boddy said 65 volunteers and 27 appliances responded to 13 incidents across Goulburn Mulwaree, Upper Lachlan and Yass Valley over the three days.
They included one bushfire and five grass fires. Many of the latter were escaped pile burns, including one on Towrang Road, Greenwich Hill, on Sunday that burnt 1.2 hectares. Another at Tarlo off the Taralga Road on Sunday at 1.30pm also burnt one hectare.
Mr Boddy said some of the volunteers were called out several times over the weekend.
