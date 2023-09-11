It's impossible to miss Ron Butterworth's room at Goulburn's Waminda aged care facility.
That's the one with the large '99' balloon attached to the door and colourful reminders of birthday celebrations scattered inside.
ALSO READ:
The former longtime Goulburn High School teacher celebrated his 99th birthday with family and friends at Waminda on Sunday, September 10.
"It was great...I just enjoyed myself," Mr Butterworth said.
Daughter, Jenny Pollard, organised the gathering, assisted by Waminda staff. It included two of his children, including daughter Marilyn Price, who travelled from Perth, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their father was feted with phone calls, cards, messages and presents.
Mr Butterworth taught generations of families at Goulburn High School from 1957 to 1984.
Grandson, Tim Pollard, said most people in and around Goulburn knew Ron.
"He's well respected, resilient and taught a large number of his own family," he said.
Mr Butterworth was born and educated in Goulburn and later qualified as a teacher. When World War Two broke out he joined the Australian Air Force. He served much of his time at Goodenough Island in New Guinea as a radio operator.
ALSO READ:
After the war, he taught mostly at Goulburn High School but also had stints at the Technical College, Blackfriars Correspondence School and Goulburn Correctional Centre. He ran two regular programs on 2GN radio, including This is Your Life and Sunday Night with Ron Butterworth. He also wrote a regular column, Today's Thought, for The Goulburn Post and together with late wife, Beryl, was vitally involved in the Uniting Church.
Mrs Butterworth died in 2016, after which Ron entered Waminda.
Asked about his longevity, he said he remained interested in current affairs, watching the news, reading newspapers and British magazines, and staying up to date with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"I've only ever had one cigarette and one shandy in my life and I've been looked after at Waminda for the last seven years," Mr Butterworth said.
There he's also surrounded by memories of his beloved wife, Beryl, who died in 2016.
Mr Butterworth told The Post he enjoyed Sunday's celebrations, made all the more special with 30 daffodils which 91-year-old Lillian Adams of Yarra dropped into him. Longtime friend and former Goulburn High School teacher, Steve Chapman also paid a visit.
Tim said his grandfather thanked everyone and hoped they'd all be back for his 100th birthday next year.
"Given his resilience and sharpness, God willing, we will al be back there in one year," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.