After the war, he taught mostly at Goulburn High School but also had stints at the Technical College, Blackfriars Correspondence School and Goulburn Correctional Centre. He ran two regular programs on 2GN radio, including This is Your Life and Sunday Night with Ron Butterworth. He also wrote a regular column, Today's Thought, for The Goulburn Post and together with late wife, Beryl, was vitally involved in the Uniting Church.

