Peter Walker and Steve Ruddell have been returned as mayor and deputy mayor respectively of Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
At a meeting on Tuesday, September 19, former mayor Bob Kirk also contested the top job but was defeated six votes to three in an open show of hands.
Cr Walker won the support of Crs Ruddell, Andy Wood, Jason Shepherd, Daniel Strickland and Andrew Banfield. His nomination was supported by Crs Ruddell and Banfield.
Cr Kirk was supported by Crs Carol James and Michael Prevedello. But it wasn't enough to reinstate him to the role he held for five years up until January, 2022.
While Cr Strickland voted for Cr Kirk in 2022, this time he backed Cr Walker.
Cr Ruddell stood unopposed for the deputy's role, a post he won in September, 2022.
In a pitch to colleagues, Cr Kirk said it was "no secret" he was disappointed not to be re-elected mayor in 2022 but he'd "got over his gripe" and had been a vigilant and constructive contributor.
He pledged a style of leadership he believed necessary in community consultation over a proposed 43 per cent rate variation in 2024/25.
Cr Kirk said original plans and strategies, such as that for the Ducks Lane area, should be revisited to "add to liveability." He also vowed to fight for government funding for a women's shelter and other "at risk" groups.
"I can summarise my vision as the same as 2008 (when elected)," Cr Kirk said.
"I want residents to be proud of living in Goulburn Mulwaree."
Cr Walker, who was elected to the council in 2016, said all nine councillors had worked together for the area's "betterment" and it was not about him.
He cited the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, aquatic centre, CBD enhancement, hockey centre and Riverside pump track as examples.
"As a group we've made some pretty good decisions," he said.
Cr Walker acknowledged the Wakefield Park raceway issue had "probably fractured the council" but with a new owner, "the best outcome was on the table."
"We can't afford to miss out on that (economic) opportunity coming into the community," he said.
Other projects were still progressing, such as a second Run-O-Waters access, a community centre, Goulburn's re-use centre and Marulan water and sewer upgrades.
Cr Walker said given Marys Mount's population growth, he would advocate for accompanying infrastructure, including a school.
After the meeting, Cr Kirk said he was disappointed by the result but wished the mayor "every success."
Cr Walker said there was "still work to do."
"We have to address lots of items on the (capital) works agenda but also the special rate variation," he told The Post.
"It's no different to increases in household bills. We'll go through a process where we'll let the community know much our bills have increased by.
"...We don't want to get to the stage of making other changes and cuts. We'll put it all on the table, say these are the maintenance costs, are you prepared to come on the journey with us."
Cr Walker said every council's costs had increased but were restricted by IPART's rate peg. Many had applied for the rate variations due to cost shifting and increased expenses, such as electricity and depreciation.
"I think we're doing a good job by being transparent about it," he said.
Crs Walker and Ruddell will both serve a one-year term until September, 2024 when general elections will be held.
