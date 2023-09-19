Goulburn Post
Walker triumphs over Kirk in Goulburn Mulwaree mayoral vote

Updated September 19 2023 - 10:59pm, first published 10:53pm
Steve Ruddell and Peter Walker have been re-elected deputy mayor and mayor respectively of Goulburn Mulwaree Council. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Peter Walker and Steve Ruddell have been returned as mayor and deputy mayor respectively of Goulburn Mulwaree Council.

