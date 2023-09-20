Court adjourns predatory driving and attempted murder case

A case involving a man accused of predatory driving and attempted murder is headed to District Court.
Shawn Marsh, 53, of Goulburn, was not required to appear when his matter was mentioned in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, September 20.
He has not entered a plea to one charge each of using an offensive weapon with intent to commit serious indictable offence; predatory driving; contravening an apprehended violence order; attempt to murder by means other than those set out in sections 27 to 29 (DV); and wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The alleged offences were committed at Crookwell and on Laggan Road on May 6, 2023, police claimed.
In court on Wednesday, police prosecutor Gabrielle Coombs said she'd received instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
She requested an adjournment to November 15 for charges to be certified in the Local Court. The matter would then go to District Court.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien granted the adjournment. Bail was not applied for and was formally refused.
