Thousands of people gathered at the Goulburn Recreation Area on Saturday, October 28 to be entertained while raising money for charities across the region.
More than 2000 people from across the Goulburn area congregated at 47 Braidwood Road and were entertained by live music, amusement rides and of course the bull rides.
ALSO READ:
Organiser of the show and assistant secretary to the Goulburn Rodeo Club Michael Berg said the event was a huge success.
"It was great to see so many people show up and enjoy the afternoon," Mr Berg said.
"People showed up from all around town to buy food and enjoy the entertainment and rides,"
"It became almost impossible to count how many came through the door but the arena was definitely close to capacity," Mr Berg said.
After the success of the first Bullarama event in 2022, Mr Berg said that the addition of the carnival rides was a welcome one for the families that attended.
"The doors opened at 4.30 so it gave the kids and also the adults something to do while we got ready for the first bull show at 6pm," Mr Berg said.
As well as the showcase of the bulls and show rides, local artist McKenzie Pearce opened the event by performing some of her original music as people came through the gates and it ended with a performance by James Southwell Band from Canberra.
The event is now the largest fundraiser the organisation holds throughout the year.
In conjunction with their annual rodeo held in February of 2022, the organisation managed to donate more than $20,000 to charities across the region including an $8000 chair to the Goulburn Base Hospital for the palliative care unit.
Mr Berg said that they are hoping this year's event will raise as much money if not more than last.
"We're already excited to see how many people show up to our events next year to raise as much money as possible for the various charities we support," Mr Berg said.
Mr Berg thanked the volunteers for their hard work as well as their numerous sponsors and the public for their dedication and support.
"We really couldn't do what we do without people showing up and having a good time with us," Mr Berg said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.