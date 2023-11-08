Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mayor Peter Walker defends absence from Goulburn rate rally

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
November 8 2023 - 5:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Peter Walker says he's not afraid to talk to anyone about Goulburn Mulwaree Council's proposed rate rise. However he did not think it was appropriate for him to attend a recent protest rally. File picture by Louise Thrower.
Mayor Peter Walker says he's not afraid to talk to anyone about Goulburn Mulwaree Council's proposed rate rise. However he did not think it was appropriate for him to attend a recent protest rally. File picture by Louise Thrower.

Mayor Peter Walker has defended his absence from a community rally about Goulburn Mulwaree Council's proposed rate hike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.